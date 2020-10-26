German football league CEO Christian Seifert says he'll leave his post in 2022
Seifert helped shape German football's response to the pandemic. He fronted the league's push to restart in May, barely two months after play was suspended.
Frankfurt: German football league CEO Christian Seifert, who oversaw the Bundesliga's restart during the coronavirus pandemic ahead of other major European leagues, said Monday that he will leave his post in 2022.
Seifert has held the CEO role since 2005 and said he would depart when his contract expires in June 2022 to “begin a new professional chapter" elsewhere.
Seifert said he wanted to give the league time to plan for the future and that working for the German Football League, which covers the 36 clubs in the top two men's divisions, was “an honor and a joy.” He is also a vice president of the German football federation because of his position with the league.
Seifert helped shape German football's response to the pandemic. He fronted the league's push to restart in May, barely two months after play was suspended. The Bundesliga pioneered widespread coronavirus testing of players and staff in a strategy which has since become standard for sports competitions around the world.
