German cycling team Bora 'disappointed and angry' to be excluded from Gent-Wevelgem classic
Bora followed Trek-Segafredo into the quarantine bay, but while Trek went voluntarily, a doctor's ruling excluded Bora from the Gent-Wevelgem classic, who had wanted to take part.
Brussels: German cycling team Bora say they are angry after becoming the second team to miss out on Sunday's big race in Belgium due to COVID-19 .
Bora followed Trek-Segafredo into the quarantine bay, but while Trek went voluntarily, a doctor's ruling excluded Bora from the Gent-Wevelgem classic, who had wanted to take part.
"I am very disappointed and angry," said Bora manager Ralph Denk.
"A GP from the region can block an entire team in one of the largest one-day races in the world."
The decision was made by the doctor at a previous race from Friday, the E3 Saxo Bank Classic.
Denk accepted that one of his riders had tested positive and that he and his room-mate should have been excluded, but not the entire team.
Race organisers told Bora on Sunday morning of the news that 17 people in their team had been designated as "high-risk contact" and placed under a seven-day quarantine in a country staggering under a wave of COVID-19 infections.
Denk said his team were taking tests every day, and would have preferred to have been trusted.
"The part of the team that has been quarantined will be quarantined until 1 April," he said.
"This also means that we cannot start at Dwars Door Vlaanderen."
Gent-Wevelgem officials said it was "not up to an organiser like ourselves to judge whether the quarantine is fair or not."
Trek-Segafredo chose to withdraw under similar circumstances with one rider testing positive.
"The team has decided to withdraw from Gent-Wevelgem whilst we do further testing before we can safely return to competition," the team said.
also read
Orleans Masters 2021: Indian woman shuttler withdraws after member of entourage tests positive for COVID-19
In a statement, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said that a total of three players have been withdrawn from the event which began with the qualifiers.
All England Open 2021: Indian contingent cleared to participate after three shuttlers who had tested COVID-19 positive return negative
Three Indian shuttlers and a support staff had tested positive on Tuesday while a few were awaiting confirmation on their inconclusive samples, leaving the players without much practice ahead of the tournament.
GSK, Vir Bio's COVID-19 antibody treatment can reduce hospitalisation, deaths
They announced the results of the study, pending online publication, that demonstrates the efficacy of VIR-7831 against variants of concern from the UK, South Africa and Brazil.