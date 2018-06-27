Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

German cycling champion Kristina Vogel suffers spinal injuries in collision during training, undergoes surgery in Berlin

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 27, 2018 23:33:21 IST

Berlin: Olympic sprint champion Kristina Vogel underwent an operation on her spine on Wednesday after an accident in training the day before left her seriously injured.

File image of Kristina Vogel. Reuters

File image of Kristina Vogel. Reuters

The 27-year-old German, winner of 11 world titles, collided on Tuesday with a male Dutch cyclist at full tilt on the Cottbus velodrome, the German cycling federation told SID. Vogel was airlifted immediately to Berlin for intensive care, according to federation head Patrick Moster.

"Kristina Vogel underwent emergency surgery at the BG Klinikum in Berlin. The operation went well," the federation said in a statement. The cyclist was in a "stable state but remains in intensive care", it added.

It's not the first time Vogel has been hospitalised, having spent two days in an artificial coma after an accident in 2009 that saw her suffer severe facial injuries. Crowned Olympic team sprint champion in London in 2012, Vogel won the individual title in Rio four years later.

Her world medals include team golds in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018, individual golds in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018, and keirin golds in 2014, 2016 and 2017.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 23:33 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




Group E - 27 Jun 2018
Serbia
0:1
Brazil
Match Centre
Group E - 27 Jun 2018
Switzerland
1:0
Costa Rica
Match Centre
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores