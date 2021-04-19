German clubs Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich reject proposals to join European Super League
In a statement on Monday, Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke said that the members of the European Club Association (ECA) had met Sunday evening and expressed 'a clear opinion to reject the foundation of a Super League'.
Berlin: Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said Monday that they and German rivals Bayern Munich both rejected proposals to form a European Super League.
In a statement on Monday, Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke said that the members of the European Club Association (ECA) had met Sunday evening and expressed "a clear opinion to reject the foundation of a Super League".
He added that the two German clubs on the ECA board, Bayern and Dortmund, had taken "100 percent" the same position "in all discussions".
The announcement appears to confirm that neither of Germany's two biggest clubs will join the breakaway league, whose announcement on Sunday threw European football into turmoil.
Overnight, 12 of Europe's most powerful clubs announced the launch of the so-called European Super League to oversee a new midweek competition.
Six of the breakaway clubs are from the English Premier League. Three are Spanish and three Italian. Three more are to be announced.
also read
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig hand Bayern Munich title edge after Hoffenheim stalemate
Leipzig thought they had won the game at the death when Yussuf Poulsen headed in but he was penalised for handball after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.
European Super League is not about football, fans or more high-quality games; it's purely about the bottomline of elite clubs
At the very onset, it should be made clear that European Super League is not about the football or competitive football or fans. This is about the $$$. And a lot of it.
Champions League: Manchester City 'fresh and ready' to fight for quadruple, says midfielder Phil Foden
Foden struck in the 90th minute to give the Premier League leaders a hard-earned 2-1 win in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, minutes after Marco Reus looked to have snatched a draw for the German side.