Gerard Houllier, former Liverpool manager who led them to treble in 2001, passes away at 73
Houllier was one of only three managers — along with Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola — to have won three trophies with an English club in the same season
Paris: Gerard Houllier, a Frenchman who won three titles in one season as coach of English club Liverpool, has died. He was 73.
Liverpool announced the death on Twitter on Monday. French sports daily L’Equipe said Houllier died following heart surgery in France.
“We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier," Liverpool wrote on Twitter. “The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends. Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020."
Houllier had a mediocre stint as coach of France's national team in the early 1990s, his short-lived journey ending with an embarrassing failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.
His tenure at Liverpool was far more successful, leading the Reds to the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup treble in 2001. He is one of only three managers — along with Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola — to have won three trophies with an English club in the same season.
Houllier joined Liverpool in 1998, initially as co-manager with Roy Evans before taking sole control within a few months after Evans stepped down. He rebuilt the team, bringing a more disciplined and tactically savvy approach using more foreign-based players.
Houllier had recovered from heart surgery in 2001 after doctors operated on him for several hours to repair damage to a major artery near his heart.
