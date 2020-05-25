You are here:
Georgian tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili charged with assaulting former wife, faces up to three years in prison

Sports Reuters May 25, 2020 20:23:02 IST

Tbilisi: Georgian tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili has been charged with assaulting his former wife, his lawyer Irma Chkadua said.

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia holds the winner's trophy after beating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's singles final in the China Open at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Basilashvili, ranked 27th in the world, has denied allegations that he attacked Neka Dorokashvili in front of their five-year-old son and he has been released on 100,000 lari ($26,000) bail.

The preliminary court hearing is scheduled for 16 July.

Basilashvili, 28, faces up to three years in prison, if found guilty.

Basilashvili is one of the most successful tennis players in Georgia's history, having won three ATP 500 titles since his debut as a professional in 2008. He has also been an ever-present name at the Majors, last reaching the third round of a Grand Slam at the 2019 Australian Open, where he was eliminated by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 20:23:02 IST



