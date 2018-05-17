You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Geeta Phogat, Satyawart Kadian among 15 wrestlers who could miss Asian Games 2018 after skipping national camp

Sports FP Sports May 17, 2018 09:15:30 IST

The absence of some of the country’s top wrestlers from the national camp has drawn the ire of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which has decided to discipline 15 national grapplers due to a breach of discipline, according to media reports.

According to a report published in The Telegraph, the list includes some big names like the Phogat sisters, Geeta, Babita, Ritu and Sangeeta.

File picture of India's Geeta Phogat in action. Reuters

File picture of India's Geeta Phogat in action. Reuters

Geeta famously won the gold medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi — her triumph was immortalised in the Bollywood movie Dangal. Four years after the Delhi CWG, Babita also claimed a gold medal in Glasgow.

The erring wrestlers will be prohibited from participating in the trials for the forthcoming Asian Games. While the Asiad is to be held in Jakarta in August this year, the trials were to be held right after the national camps end on 25 May.

The Telegraph quoted WFI sources as saying that the wrestlers did not make it to the camps — the men’s camp has been on in Sonepat from 10 May while the women's camp has been running in Lucknow — despite repeated reminders to turn up and were consequently slapped with show-cause notices on Wednesday.

Another report in The Times of India added that while two-time Olympics medallist Sushil Kumar and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik have also skipped the national camp, they reportedly took permission from the federation.

Interestingly, Sakshi’s husband Satyawart Kadian, a silver medallist at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, is also among those disciplined by the WFI.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 09:15 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores