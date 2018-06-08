You are here:
Geeta Phogat hits back at Haryana government's notification asking athletes to deposit one-third of total earnings

Sports FP Sports Jun 08, 2018 12:12:38 IST

Geeta Phogat hit back at Haryana government's latest notification in which the state's Sports and Youth Welfare Department has asked the sportspersons to deposit one-third of their sports and endorsement earnings to the government. The money will be used by the state to invest more in development on sports, read the Haryana government notice dated 30 April.

File image of Geeta Phogat. Reuters

The notification reads, "One-third of the income earned by the sportsperson from professional sports or commercial endorsements will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council. The money shall be used for the developments of sports in the state."

Commonwealth Games 2010 gold medalist Geeta Phogat expressed strong disagreement with the notification as she felt the athletes won't be left with much in their hands if they handover one-third of their total earnings to the government.

Geeta was quoted as saying on Times Now, "I don't know whether the rule is now implemented or they are still thinking of implementing it. I understand that the rule can still be implemented on the cricketers because there is so much money in that sport. But in other sports like boxing, kabaddi, wrestling, there is not enough money nor are there any endorsements. If the athletes give one-third to the government of whatever they earn then what will remain with the athletes in that case? One-third share is way too much."


