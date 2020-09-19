Gareth Bale joins Tottenham Hotspur on loan: A timeline of his turbulent seven years at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham and Premier League after a 105 goals and 16 trophies from his time at Real Madrid. But it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the Welshman.

Gareth Bale has returned to the Premier League and to Tottenham Hotspur after signing a one-year loan deal. The Welshman thus ends a roller-coaster seven years at Real Madrid.

Bale joined Real Madrid for a then-record 101 million euro transfer deal to join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in attack. In the 7 years in Spanish capital, Bale won everything possible accumulating a staggering 16 trophies: four Champions League titles, two LaLiga crowns, a Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cup and four Club World Cups. Phew!

But despite winning medal after medal, Bale's last two seasons have been frustrating for everyone involved: the player, the club and the fans. Injuries, lack of form and most importantly, a missing desire played a part in his falling out with manager Zinedine Zidane. The loan move will help Zidane by lightening his squad and for Real, a reduced impact on the finances.

We take a look at his ups and downs at Real Madrid ever since kissing the badge when being presented at the Bernabeu on 2 September 2013.

(In case the graphic doesn't load, click here)