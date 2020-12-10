Gambia fined over airport row, Gabon sanctioned for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictures
Gabon skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sanctioned for posting photos of his teammates who were forced to sleep on the floor while Gabon federation were fined $10,000.
Libreville: Gambia's football federation was fined $1,00,000 (83,000 euros) after Gabon's squad were detained at an airport for more than five hours on the eve of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced.
In another twist, Gabon skipper and Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sanctioned for posting photos of his teammates who were forced to sleep on the floor.
The Gabon federation were fined $10,000 after Aubameyang "publicly published offensive and degrading material that undermines the honour and image of the Confederation of African Football," said a statement.
Aubameyang had called on CAF "to take its responsibilities".
"Nice work CAF, it's as if we had gone back to the 1990s," he wrote on social media.
Gambia said the visitors did not comply with coronavirus -related health regulations when they arrived for the game last month.
Gabon lost the match 2-1.
"We are shocked by the decisions taken," Gabon football federation president Pierre Alain Mounguengui told AFP.
"Instead of making a sporting decision, the committee took only a financial decision. It was not up to the task."
Gabon said they will appeal the decision.
