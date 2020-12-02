Gael Clichy links up with former Arsenal teammate Philippe Senderos at Swiss club Servette
Servette said the 35-year-old Clichy signed a contract through June 2022. The team is currently last in the 10-team Swiss league.
Geneva: Former France defender Gael Clichy signed on Wednesday for Swiss club Servette where long-time Arsenal teammate Philippe Senderos is sporting director of his hometown club.
Clichy was able to sign outside an official transfer window as a free agent because his contract at Turkish champion Istanbul Başakşehir had expired.
Clichy spent three years in Turkey after leaving Manchester City where he won two Premier League titles.
Senderos and Clichy both joined Arsenal in 2003, ahead of its unbeaten title-winning season. Senderos spent one year in the MLS with Houston Dynamo before returning to Switzerland.
