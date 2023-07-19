G20 Employment Working Group meeting underway in Indore

The final meeting of the Employment Working Group (EWG) of G20 is currently underway in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore where delegates will find out solutions to the current global challenges in the areas of labour, employment and social security of workers.

Officials said that the meeting will focus on finalisation of the Ministerial Declaration and Outcome Documents, and consolidating efforts of the three previous meetings.

As many as 86 delegates are present at the EWG meeting. The previous three meetings were held in Jodhpur, Guwahati and Geneva.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Arti Ahuja is heading the EWG meeting.

“We are trying through the EWG of G20 to give the responsibility of mapping the global skills gap to the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD),” she told reporters on Tuesday.

She added, “This mapping will be such that any country in the world will be able to see what kind of skills are lacking in its working population and how this deficiency can be removed.”

The labour and employment ministry secretary said the fourth meeting of the EWG, being held under India’s presidency of G20, will finalise discussions held in the last three conclaves on the topics of ‘Gig and Platform Economy & Social Protection and Sustainable Financing of Social Protection’.

In addition to this, a meeting of labour and employment ministers of the G20 member countries will also be held on Thursday and Friday.

