India's Neeraj Chopra threw a monster 87.58 metres to win India their second individual gold in history. He joins shooter Abhinav Bindra in the elite club, besides being the only track and field athlete from the country to win gold.

India’s only previous medals in Olympic track and field were two silvers won by Norman Pritchard in the 200 meters and the 200-meter hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games. Chopra was the first athlete from India to win gold in javelin at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, both in 2018.

He set a new benchmark in Tokyo, holding off two athletes from the Czech Republic to finish atop the podium. Jakub Vadlejch took silver with a best mark of 86.67 meters and former world champion Vitezslav Vesely won bronze with 85.44.

Chopra pointed his index finger in the air to show who finished first, and draped India's flag over his shoulders to start the celebrations. He was standing atop the podium about a half-hour later receiving his treasured medal.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

Realised my unfinished dream today after 37 years. Thank you my son @Neeraj_chopra1 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/CeDBYK9kO9 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 7, 2021

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Clapping in our studio. You would think a wicket had fallen. No! Just Neeraj Chopra's next throw! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2021

GOLD This is the tweet. This is the emotion. Thank you Neeraj Chopra for giving us this joy. You have inspired us, you have given us hopes. You are our hero pic.twitter.com/1F7yfe7z40 — Gagan Narang (@gaGunNarang) August 7, 2021

