'Fulfilled a nation's dream': Neeraj Chopra wins javelin gold at Tokyo Olympics, wishes pour in

India's Neeraj Chopra threw a monster 87.58 metres to win India their second individual gold in history. He joins shooter Abhinav Bindra in the elite club, besides being the only track and field athlete from the country to win gold.

FP Sports August 07, 2021 18:21:33 IST
India’s only previous medals in Olympic track and field were two silvers won by Norman Pritchard in the 200 meters and the 200-meter hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games. Chopra was the first athlete from India to win gold in javelin at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, both in 2018.

He set a new benchmark in Tokyo, holding off two athletes from the Czech Republic to finish atop the podium. Jakub Vadlejch took silver with a best mark of 86.67 meters and former world champion Vitezslav Vesely won bronze with 85.44.

Chopra pointed his index finger in the air to show who finished first, and draped India's flag over his shoulders to start the celebrations. He was standing atop the podium about a half-hour later receiving his treasured medal.

 

Here are some Twitter reactions:

 

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: August 07, 2021 18:51:35 IST

