Fuenlabrada’s Cristobal Marquez shown second red card moments after having first overturned by VAR in match against Girona

Madrid: A Spanish player has been shown two red cards in a football rarity where he was sent off, brought back after a VAR reprieve, and dismissed again before play had resumed.

Fuenlabrada’s Cristobal Marquez initially saw red for a high challenge on Girona’s Alex Granell in the 68th minute of their second-tier league match in Spain on Sunday, which visitors Girona won 1-0.

Marquez left the field before referee Isidro Diaz de Mera changed his decision after consulting a pitch-side monitor in a video review and deciding that the foul did not deserve a red card.

Diaz de Mera instead showed Marquez a yellow card for the high challenge when the player returned to the field. But before play could restart, Marquez unwisely made mocking gestures to Granell and faced off with him.

Díaz de Mera did not hesitate to show Marquez another red card — for a second yellow card offense — and this time sent him off for good.

