Retired Indian hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team Dhanraj Pillay turns 53 today. He is also the only hockey player to have featured in four World Cups, Olympic Finals, Champions Trophies, and Asian Games each.

Born on 16 July, 1968 in Maharashtra’s Khadki town, Pillay had a hard life growing up. During his childhood, he learned hockey with broken sticks and being barefooted on the rough grounds. This tough life made him one of the best forwards in Indian hockey so far.

Pillay was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by the Government of India in 1999. He also received the Padma Shri in 2001 for his contribution and dedication to the sport. Not to forget, the legend was later honoured with the player of the tournament award in the Champions Trophy event, that took place in Germany’s Cologne in 2002.

The biography of Pillay titled Forgive Me Amma was written by journalist Sundeep Misra. He researched and worked on the book for over two decades and finally, it was released in 2007. In the book, the main highlight was Pillay’s deep regret of never having managed to win a medal at the Olympics.

On his birthday, sportspersons around the nation took to social media and sent their wishes to Pillay.

The official website of Hockey India wished the legend and shared a note that reads, “From scoring innumerable goals to inspiring youngsters, wishing a very #HappyBirthday to Dhanraj Pillay”.

The only player to play in 👇 4️⃣ Olympics

4️⃣ World Cups

4️⃣ Champions Trophies

4️⃣ Asian Games From scoring innumerable goals to inspiring youngsters, wishing a very #HappyBirthday to Dhanraj Pillay. 🏑#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/epfAMZxEKR — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 16, 2021

Hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki, who is also known as the Prince of Indian Hockey, wished Pillay on his special day. He thanked the legend for standing by his side through thick and thin. He also called the former player his idol, role model, and mentor.

Wishing my idol @dhanrajpillay1 Anna a very Happy Birthday! Thank you sir for standing by my side through thick and thin. My Idol, my role model and my mentor, wishing you the greatest birthday ever. It’s all because of you, sir. Happy Birthday, Anna! — Yuvraj Walmiki 🇮🇳🏑 (@YWalmiki) July 16, 2021

Even former cricketer and producer of MS Dhoni biopic Arun Pandey sent his love and wishes to Pillay. Taking to his social media handle, the Chairman of Rhiti Group, Pandey said that the former captain of the Indian national hockey team was one of the finest to have ever played for India.

Warm Birthday greetings to Former Indian Hockey Team Captain & one of the finest to have ever played for India, @dhanrajpillay1. Here's to the Olympic veteran who made weaving through defenders, look like a piece of cake thanks to his slick skills & wizardry. #DhanrajPillay — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) July 16, 2021

Below, we take a look at a few more birthday wishes:

A very happy birthday to Shri Dhanraj Pillay (@dhanrajpillay1)- the man who made everyone fall in love with hockey with his wizardry & leadership skills.Truly one of @TheHockeyIndia's best ever. 🏑 pic.twitter.com/djMa2VmSuf — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 16, 2021

India has had many magicians with the hockey stick, but I've just seen two of them live, Mohammed Shahid & Dhanraj Pillay. Dhanraj got 170 goals in 330 matches, & I've seen him disappear into a crowd of defenders & then surface again, still with the ball.

HBD to a genius! pic.twitter.com/NLurdx1auH — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 15, 2021