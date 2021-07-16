Sports

'From scoring innumerable goals to inspiring youngsters', Twitter wishes Dhanraj Pillay as hockey legend turns 53

Pillay was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by the Government of India in 1999. He also received the Padma Shri in 2001 for his contribution and dedication to the sport.

FP Trending July 16, 2021 15:34:59 IST
File image of Dhanraj Pillay. Image Credit: Twitter/@NCPArunLad

Retired Indian hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team Dhanraj Pillay turns 53 today. He is also the only hockey player to have featured in four World Cups, Olympic Finals, Champions Trophies, and Asian Games each.

Born on 16 July, 1968 in Maharashtra’s Khadki town, Pillay had a hard life growing up. During his childhood, he learned hockey with broken sticks and being barefooted on the rough grounds. This tough life made him one of the best forwards in Indian hockey so far.

Not to forget, the legend was later honoured with the player of the tournament award in the Champions Trophy event, that took place in Germany's Cologne in 2002.

The biography of Pillay titled Forgive Me Amma was written by journalist Sundeep Misra. He researched and worked on the book for over two decades and finally, it was released in 2007. In the book, the main highlight was Pillay’s deep regret of never having managed to win a medal at the Olympics.

On his birthday, sportspersons around the nation took to social media and sent their wishes to Pillay.

The official website of Hockey India wished the legend and shared a note that reads, “From scoring innumerable goals to inspiring youngsters, wishing a very #HappyBirthday to Dhanraj Pillay”.

 

Hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki, who is also known as the Prince of Indian Hockey, wished Pillay on his special day. He thanked the legend for standing by his side through thick and thin. He also called the former player his idol, role model, and mentor.

Even former cricketer and producer of MS Dhoni biopic Arun Pandey sent his love and wishes to Pillay. Taking to his social media handle, the Chairman of Rhiti Group, Pandey said that the former captain of the Indian national hockey team was one of the finest to have ever played for India.

Below, we take a look at a few more birthday wishes:

Updated Date: July 16, 2021 15:46:42 IST

TAGS:

