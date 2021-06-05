From Sachin Tendulkar to Sania Mirza — sportspersons celebrate World Environment Day 2021
Calling ‘nature’ an evergreen technology that keeps us healthy and happy, Sachin posted a video on Twitter which shows him watering a field.
On the occasion of World Environment Day 2021, a number of sportspersons have come forward, pledging their support for the environment and promoting sustainable methods of development. Termed as the ‘God of Cricket’ by his fans, Sachin Tendulkar has shared a video to mark the day.
Calling ‘nature’ an evergreen technology that keeps us healthy and happy, Sachin posted a video which shows him watering a field. A previous picture of the plain field was shown in the video and then it can be seen how it has transformed after Sachin took care of it. The cricketer said that he is happy to see them (plants) grow.
An ‘evergreen’ technology, to keep us healthy & happy.#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/0kRuyjutt4
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 5, 2021
Cricketer Rohit Sharma also posted a video of himself with the message that people should love, save and protect the environment. In the tweet, the cricketer said that our environment is our responsibility. He urged people to do smaller things that could contribute towards a healthy environment.
Love - Save - Protect Our environment is our responsibility. If we all play our small parts, it will make a big difference towards a healthy environment. #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/CBHoKhj0Ux — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 5, 2021
Another cricketer Suresh Raina participated in a campaign organised by United Nations in India, Discovery India and World Wide Fund (WWF) India. Urging people to #StopTheMelt, Raina said we should be more responsible for our surroundings. He also posted a video that shares pointers on how to ‘Restore Earth.’
This #WorldEnvironmentDay it gives me immense pride to support this campaign done by @DiscoveryIN in association with @UNinIndia & @WWFIndia. Let’s #StopTheMelt now by being more responsible of our surroundings and do our small bit to save the planet. pic.twitter.com/pVawvuizJs
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 5, 2021
Tennis star Sania Mirza posted the video from Discovery’s campaign on her Instagram account and urged people to do their bit to save the planet.
Boxer Vijender Singh retweeted a picture shared to mark the occasion of World Environment Day.
Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also posted pictures of people from Janhit Abhiyan Foundation and Krida Bharti who planted 35 saplings on World Environment Day 2021 in Haryana’s Sonipat.
जनहित अभियान फाउंडेशन व क्रीड़ा भारती के संयुक्त तत्वाधान ने आज #EnvironmentDay2021 में अवसर पर इंडस्ट्रीज एरिया सोनीपत में 35 पौधे लगाए। #विश्वपर्यावरणदिवस pic.twitter.com/7xlNbzsrvX
— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) June 5, 2021
