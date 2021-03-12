French tennis player Benoit Paire says ATP Tour 'sad, boring and ridiculous' without fans present
Paire, the world number 29, has won just one of seven matches this season and suffered a heavy loss to Danish teenager Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in his opening round in Santiago, Chile this week.
Paris: French tennis player Benoit Paire called the ATP tour "sad, boring and ridiculous" and said he was struggling for motivation with tournaments worldwide largely staged without fans because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Paire, the world number 29, has won just one of seven matches this season and suffered a heavy loss to Danish teenager Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in his opening round in Santiago, Chile this week.
He crashed out of the Argentina Open in disgrace last week after he was docked a point for spitting, and then 'tanked' his final service game in a stormy second-round clash against local player Francisco Cerundolo.
"I know you're going to say 'You don't realise how lucky you are...' but playing in empty stadiums without any atmosphere is not why I play tennis," the 31-year-old Paire wrote on Instagram.
"I need time to adapt to this pseudo-ATP tour, but I'm going to make the effort to try and find again just the enjoyment of playing tennis."
He added: "My goal will just be to have a smile on court and enjoy hitting a ball, whether I win or I lose, I completely don't care."
Paire, who confirmed he will go to Acapulco next week followed by the Miami Masters later this month, was ruled out of last year's US Open following a positive test for COVID-19 .
He was also among the players confined to their hotel room for the entire 14-day quarantine period ahead of the Australian Open after a handful of positive COVID-19 cases were detected on charter flights into the country.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Singapore Open: Australia's Alexei Popyrin ousts third seed Marin Cilic to enter maiden ATP Tour final
Popyrin let out a huge roar after sealing his victory in front of 250 fans, who were allowed to attend the tournament after passing COVID-19 tests.
Argentina Open: Sumit Nagal stuns World No 22 Cristian Garin in straight sets to enter quarter-finals
Nagal, ranked 150, produced high-class tennis on Wednesday to register an impressive 6-4 6-3 second round win over his Chilean rival
Rotterdam Open: Daniil Medvedev misses out on chance to become World No 2 after first-round exit
The world number three was the top seed for this week's tournament after arriving in the Netherlands following his run to the Australian Open final but was dumped out in just over 90 minutes by Serbian Lajovic, currently ranked 27th.