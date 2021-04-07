French runner Ophelie Claude-Boxberger handed two-year suspension following protracted doping investigation
The 32-year-old middle-distance specialist had pleaded her innocence, telling a French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) independent disciplinary committee hearing on March 16 that her ex-father-in-law and assistant, Alain Flaccus, had injected her with EPO without her knowledge.
Paris: French runner Ophelie Claude-Boxberger confirmed on Wednesday that she has been banned for two years for testing positive for EPO in September 2019, and will miss the Tokyo Olympics.
The 32-year-old middle-distance specialist had pleaded her innocence, telling a French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) independent disciplinary committee hearing on 16 March that her ex-father-in-law and assistant, Alain Flaccus, had injected her with EPO without her knowledge.
This argument may have influenced the hearing because the offence carries a maximum punishment of eight years and Claude-Boxberger has only received a backdated suspension that ends on 5 November this year.
"Given the health conditions, it's not a big disappointment to miss the Olympics," the former French indoor 1,500m and 3,000m steeplechase champion told AFP. "My goal is still to aim for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the marathon."
"I was facing eight years, so I could be happy, but I am not because I always asked to be acquitted. I always explained that I was innocent," she said.
The AFLD, which could not be reached by AFP, can appeal the decision.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Swimmer Rikako Ikee wins Olympic relay spot after beating leukemia
Rikako Ikee, who only resumed training in March last year after being hospitalised for around 10 months, won the 100-metre butterfly race at Japan's Olympic trials in Tokyo in a time of 57.77 seconds.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 121-day torch relay kicks off countdown to delayed Summer Games
The first runner with the Olympic torch was Azusa Iwashimizu, a key player in the Japan team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2011.
FINA moves Diving World Cup out of Tokyo, undecided on new hosts of Olympic qualifying event
FINA said it had not yet decided where the competition, which is also an Olympic qualifying event, would be held.