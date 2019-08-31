French racer Anthoine Hubert dies after horrific crash in Formula 2 race at Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps: Racing driver Anthoine Hubert died on Saturday following a crash during the Formula Two race held before this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA announced.

In a statement, the auto racing governing body said that Hubert, 22, died following a "serious incident" at Spa-Francorchamps, a three-car pile-up in the second lap of the race.

"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre," read the statement.

"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car number 19, Antoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35."

Juan Manuel Correa is in a "stable condition" at the CHU hospital in Liege, the FIA said, after suffering leg fractures in the crash.