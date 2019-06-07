French Open women's final 2019 live streaming: when and where to watch Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova score online

Ash Barty won 17 of the initial 18 points in her French Open semifinal against 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova to lead 5-0 after 12 minutes — and yet somehow lost that set.

Barty then lost the initial 12 points of the second set to trail 3-0 — and yet somehow won it.

So it was fitting, perhaps, that Barty not only fell behind by a break in the deciding set before coming back to take control, but also that she required a half-dozen match points to finally close things out.

Barty, an Australian seeded No. 8, reached her first Grand Slam final by steadying herself and emerging to beat Anisimova, an American ranked 51st, by a score of 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 in a topsy-turvy contest on a windy, rainy Friday.

After ending Anisimova's breakthrough run, Barty now takes on another unseeded teen for the championship Saturday: 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Vondrousova, ranked just 38th, reached her first major final by overcoming a shaky start in each set and eliminating No. 26 Johanna Konta of Britain 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Vondrousova has not dropped a set in the tournament and can become the first teenager to win the French Open since Iva Majoli in 1997.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the French Open women's singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday:

When will women's singles final take place?

The match between Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova will take place on 8 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova women's singles final will be played at Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris.

What time does the match begin?

The Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova women's singles final will begin at 6 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast women's singles final 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from AP

