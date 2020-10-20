French Open winner Rafael Nadal announces he will compete at Paris Masters next month
Rafael Nadal has never won the Paris Masters in his career. This year, the tournament is scheduled to run from 2-8 November.
Paris: Rafael Nadal announced on Tuesday that he will compete in the Paris Masters next month, despite previously saying he might not play again this season.
The 34-year-old won a record-extending 13th French Open title earlier this month with a one-sided final victory over World No 1 Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros.
"It's indoor season time... this picture was earlier today practicing at @rnadalacademy," he posted on Twitter alongside a photo of him training.
"And yes... getting ready for #ParisBercy."
The Paris Masters is scheduled to run from 2-8 November.
Any health rules to be implemented for the event due to the coronavirus are yet to be announced.
After moving level with Roger Federer on a men's record 20 Grand Slam titles, Nadal said: "I don't know what I'm going to do after Roland Garros.
"I can't tell you if I'm going to play again or not in the next two months."
He pulled out before a scheduled semi-final against Denis Shapovalov at Bercy in 2019.
Rafael Nadal's dominance in numbers: 13 French Opens over 15 years, 100-2 win-loss record and more
Nadal, 34, claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut. The Spaniard, the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972, claimed the title without dropping a set.
French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal ties Roger Federer at 20 Slams by beating Novak Djokovic for 13th Roland Garros title
Nadal equaled long-time rival Federer for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man and added to his own record at Roland Garros with No. 13 on the red clay
French Open 2020: Conditions at Roland Garros favour Novak Djokovic, says Toni Nadal
Toni Nadal said the heavier balls are tipping the balance of power closer to Novak Djokovic who is chasing a second French Open and 18th Grand Slam.