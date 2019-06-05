French Open Quarters 2019, Match Highlights: Marketa Vondrousova wins; Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal through to semis

Tennis fans are in for some exciting matches with the French Open quarter-finals set to kick-off in Paris on Tuesday.
While Stanislas Wawrinka and Roger Federer lock horns in an all-Swiss affair, Kei Nishikori will look to go one step further when he faces ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal. This will be Nishikori’s third Quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros, and he is yet to go beyond this stage in Paris.
The Japanese player had previously reached the last-eight in 2015 and 2017.
The other four quarter-finalists are Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov. The Russian Khachanov is making his first-ever quarter-final appearance.
In the women’s singles quarter-finals, USA’s Sloane Stephens take on Great Britain’s Johanna Konta, whereas Markéta Vondrousova of Czech Republic meets Petra Martic of Croatia.
Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 01:12:13 IST
Highlights
Marketa Vondrousova beats Petra Martic 7-6 (1), 7-5 to reach semi-final!
After two hours of grinding in the Parisien clay, 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova finally gets the better of Petra Martic to qualify for her first Grand Slam semi-final. She completed a brilliant turnaround in the first set by saving four set points and romping through the tie-breakers. She raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set before she suffered a mini-blip as Petra Martic fought her way back into the match. However, the Czech teenager held her nerve to finish the job and set up a semi-final clash against Johanna Konta.
Marketa Vondrousova wins the first set 7-6 (1) against Petra Martic
This has been a brilliant turnaround from the young Vondrousova! She was down three set points on her own serve but then goes on to win 12 of the next 13 points to clinch the first set 7-6 after tie break.
Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 to reach semi-final!
Federer misjudges a Wawrinka return to lose the first point. His first double fault sees him trail 15-30. However, he gets back on level terms with a forehand winner before setting up a match point by somehow getting his racquet to protect his body from a Wawrinka missile. Wawrinka gets to deuce and then slams a blistering forehand winner around Federer to get a breakpoint. Federer gets to deuce with a fortunate drop shot and sets up his second match point on the next point. Nerved get to him and he commits another double fault. He gets a third match point with a serve and volley winner before wrapping up the match on the next point to reach his eight Roland Garros semi-final.
Rafael Nadal beats Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 to reach semi-final!
Rafa Nadal drops just five games against Kei Nishikori to reach his 12th Roland Garros semi-final! Nishikori was always the underdog going into this clash more so because of the amount of time he had spent on court before the quarter-finals. Nadal made short work of the Japanese's challenge and will now await the winner of the all-Swiss clash between eternal rival Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.
Roger Federer wins the third set 7-6 (5) against Stan Wawrinka!
That was one hell of a set from the Swiss duo! After an hour and four minutes, Roger Federer finally comes out on top in a topsy-turvy third set! He was staring at a 1-2 trail but he doubled down on his defence and waited for the odd Wawrinka mistake to happen to get the set in the tie-breaker. He shifted into second gear to quickly get the crucial mini-breaks before serving out the set.
Rafael Nadal wins the second set 6-1 against Kei Nishikori!
Nadal has hardly broken a sweat as he takes a 2-0 lead against Nishikori. He is pummeling the Japanese out of Roland Garros at the moment.
Rafael Nadal win the first set 6-1 against Kei Nishikori!
Easy does it for Nadal! He cruised through that set and even though Nishikori gave his best, he couldn't get past Nadal.
Stan Wawrinka wins the second 6-4!
Wawrinka races to a 40-0 lead before sending his forehand long at set point. Federer reduces the deficit with a sublime backhand winner before a wild forehand from Wawrinka gets the score to 40-40. Stan gets his fourth set point and lets out a roar and wins the second set with a crushing forehand.
Johanna Konta beats Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals!
Well how about that! Konta continues her excellent run at Roland Garros and stuns 2018 runner up Sloane Stephens in straight sets! The Briton is through to her first semi-final in Roland Garros and her third in Grand Slams!
Roger Federer wins the first set 7-6 (4) against Stan Wawrinka!
It was just a matter of time as Federer wraps up the first set in tie-break. He has been in very good touch and has been playing vintage tennis. That marathon match against Tsitsipas has looked like it has taken a toll on Wawrinka's strength as he struggled to attack Federer's serve.
Johanna Konta wins first set 6-1 against Sloane Stephens!
Konta gets three set points as she goes 40-0 up before Stephens puts up fightback and take two points off Konta's serve. In the end, it all comes to nothing as Konta wraps up the game and set in dominant fashion. You did not see that coming after the long service game from Konta at the start of the match.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
01:05 (IST)
That's all for today!
Join us tomorrow as we continue our French Open coverage with the second set of French Open singles quarter-finals. The women's quarter-finals will start at 5.30 pm IST with Madison Keys taking on Ashleigh Barty with defending champion Simona Halep facing off against the promising American teenager Amanda Anisimova.
The men's quarter-finals features fourth seed Dominc Thiem taking on Karen Khachanov while top seed Novak Djokovic faces Alexander Zverev in the other clash.
01:01 (IST)
Federer-Nadal set up semi-final showdown; Konta, Vondrousova through to first Roland Garros semi-finals
After an enthraling day of tennis, we finally have our first set of semi-finalists. Rafael Nadal made light work of Kei Nishikori to set up a semi-final clash with long-time rival Roger Federer, who beat compatriot Stan Wawrinka in four sets.
In the women's draw, Johanna Konta blasted past 2018 runner up Sloane Stephens to reach her first semi-final at Roland Garros where she will face Marketa Vondrousova, who beat Petra Martic to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.
00:55 (IST)
Marketa Vondrousova beats Petra Martic 7-6 (1), 7-5 to reach semi-final!
After two hours of grinding in the Parisien clay, 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova finally gets the better of Petra Martic to qualify for her first Grand Slam semi-final. She completed a brilliant turnaround in the first set by saving four set points and romping through the tie-breakers. She raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set before she suffered a mini-blip as Petra Martic fought her way back into the match. However, the Czech teenager held her nerve to finish the job and set up a semi-final clash against Johanna Konta.
00:47 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 7-6, 6-5*
Vondrousova holds but she needs to star attacking Martic's serve once again.
00:40 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 7-6, *5-5
Vondrousova is finally cracking much to Martic's delight. The 19-year-old is just looking to defend at no cost and wait for Martic to commit an error. She needs to commit more in attack as she is tiring out and Martic is able to get shots past her. At 40-15, she finally attacks Martic's backhand and is rewarded as the Croat tries to go inside out on her forehand only to hit long. Martic fails to get her drop shot over the net to make it 40-40. At game point, Martic pulls out a drop shot which Vondrousova tries to lob only for the ball to land long. Martic levels the score and smiles for the first time since the first set.
00:33 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 7-6, 5-4*
There is still some fight left in Martic after all. The Croat takes the fight to Vondrousova and gets a break point after the teenager's shot catches the tape and falls back in her court in the longest rally of the match at 32 shots. Martic gets two further chances to break but each time Vondrousova manages to fight back. However, Martic finally manages to find a way past Vondrousova's defences and break to stay in the match.
00:23 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 7-6, *5-3
Vondrousova begins the game with a couple of lazy shots to go 0-30 down but then switches gears to crank up the pressure on Martic. The Croat is being forced to fight for each and every point by the teenager and the pressure is telling on her. At 30-40, Vondrousova smashes a stinging return which Martic can only scoop out long. Vondrousova gets to match point but Martic pummels Vondorousova's forehand to get back to deuce. Martic extends her stay of execution by one more game as she gets the hold.
00:16 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 7-6, 5-2*
Vondrousova has recovered very well from that mini-dip in form a couple of games before to hold her serve. Martic is trying everything is her power to out-hit her younger opponent but Vondrousova is running after each drop shot and monster forehands to stay in the rallies and it pays off for her as she moves within a game of reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final.
00:12 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 7-6, *4-2
Martic gets off to a bad start as she sends an overhead smash wide. An idiot in the stands shouts in the middle of the next rally which Martic wins with an overhead smash. Vondrousova defends well in the next point and wins it as Martic hits her backhand long. Perhaps being a bit too eager to finish the point, Martic hits an aimless forehand only to see herself a double break point down. Vondrousova defends very well to stay within the rally and win it after another Martic error.
00:07 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 7-6, 3-2*
Hold on. Vondrousova looks shaken right now. She took a tumble in the previous game going for a drop shot and has lost some momentum now. She hits a couple fo wild shots to lose her serve and allow Martic back into the match.
00:03 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 7-6, *3-1
Martic finally gets on the scoreboard in the second set as she holds to 15.
23:58 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 7-6, 3-0*
23:55 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 7-6, *2-0
Taking a cue from her opponent, Martic tries to lob Vondrousova but the teenager smashes it away with ease. Martic then goes a double break point down as Vondrousova unleashes passing winners off the backhand and the forehand each. Vondrousova breaks to go 2-0 up. Martic looks rattled by the way she lost the first set. She needs to get over it quickly or the match will slip away from her reach.
23:52 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 7-6, 1-0*
Vondrousova has all the momentum right now as she pulls off an outrageous lob shot on her to getting a love-hold.
23:50 (IST)
Marketa Vondrousova wins the first set 7-6 (1) against Petra Martic
This has been a brilliant turnaround from the young Vondrousova! She was down three set points on her own serve but then goes on to win 12 of the next 13 points to clinch the first set 7-6 after tie break.
23:45 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 6-6 (*4-1)
Vondrousova gets the mini-break in the first point as Martic, probably affected by squandering a triple set point, hits out. Martic breaks back but loses her serve to go 1-3 down and then skies her forehand to go two mini-breaks down.
23:41 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 6-6*
Vondrousova finds herself triple break point down but mounts a stunning comeback to win five points in a row to force the tie-breaker in the first set.
23:36 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic *5-6
So far in this match, Martic has hit some brilliant winners but ends up missing the easiest of them all. With Vondrousova nowhere in the picture, Martic sends her smash from the net wide to allow Vonndrousova back in the game at 30-30. However, she gets back to absolutely nailing her shots and holds to go 6-5 up.
23:32 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 5-5*
On the backfoot and defending to stay in the rally, Martic pull out an absolute beauty of a forehand passing shot to win the first point. She goes 30-0 up after Vondrousova sends her forehand wide. Vondrousova gets back into the game by winning the next two points before a wide Martic backhand gives her game point. The duo battles out at the net before Vondrousova is finally able to get a volley past Martic's defence.
23:26 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic *4-5
Brilliant defence from Vondrousova as she breaks back to stay in the first set.
23:23 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 3-5*
What a stunning shot from Vondrousova when down two break points! The teenager whips a vicious forehand winner right on the line, a la Rafa Nadal. Martic, though, gets the break at the second time of asking and she gets within a game of winning the first set.
23:18 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic *3-4
This is turning out to be a very good match. Both players are evenly matched and are playing some pretty good rallies, the last of which Martic wins with a thumping volley at the net to hold her serve.
23:15 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 3-3*
Two brilliant rallies go Martic's way. At 0-15, the duo play the longest rally of the match which Martic wins after Vondrousova fails to land her backhand in. On the next point, Martic brings out a delicate drop shot which Marketa tries to lob. Martic stretches every sinew in her body to get to it and successfully lands it inside to get a triple break-point. Vondrousova saves one but Martic converts at the second time of asking to break back.
23:08 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic *3-2
Vondroousova clobbers a backhand down the line past a charging Martic on the second point. That was powerful and glorious to watch. At 15-30, Martic plays a drop shot but it has too much flight on it allowing Vondrousova enough time to get to it and reply with another backhand winner. She gets a break-point opportunity after Martic nets her backhand. Martic saves it but then a long forehand gives her opponent another break point opportunity and this time Vondrousova converts to get the first break of the match.
23:03 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 2-2*
Vondrousova begins her second service game with a double fault. Martic shanks the ball well outside court on the next point and Vondrousova goes on to win three points on the trot to hold her serve.
22:58 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic *1-2
Martic goes 30-0 up before Vondrousova goes on the offensive and takes control of the rallies to get back on level terms. Martic goes on to hold her serve after Vondrousova nets her return.
22:56 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 1-1*
Both players have started brightly so far with some good rallies being played. Vondrousova gets the hold to love with a simple lob over the stranded Martic.
22:52 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic *0-1
Martic gets underway with a hold to 15 in the first game.
22:50 (IST)
Vondrousova vs Martic 0-0*
Ready? Play!
22:47 (IST)
Marketa Vondrousova takes on Petra Martic in final quarter-final match of the day
One last match to go in today's quarter-final line-up. 31st seed Petra Martic is up against the unheralded teenager Maketa Vondrousova, who beat 12th seed Anastasi Sevastova in the fourth round to book her place in the last eight. The last time the duo played each other was in the final of the Istanbul Open where Martic beat 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.
22:37 (IST)
Roger Federer sets up semi-final clash against Rafael Nadal!
22:37 (IST)
Roger Federer sets up semi-final clash against Rafael Nadal!
Take a look at the stats from the Federer-Wawrinka clash.
22:31 (IST)
Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 to reach semi-final!
Federer misjudges a Wawrinka return to lose the first point. His first double fault sees him trail 15-30. However, he gets back on level terms with a forehand winner before setting up a match point by somehow getting his racquet to protect his body from a Wawrinka missile. Wawrinka gets to deuce and then slams a blistering forehand winner around Federer to get a breakpoint. Federer gets to deuce with a fortunate drop shot and sets up his second match point on the next point. Nerved get to him and he commits another double fault. He gets a third match point with a serve and volley winner before wrapping up the match on the next point to reach his eight Roland Garros semi-final.
22:24 (IST)
Rafael Nadal beats Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 to reach semi-final!
22:23 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *4-5
Federer gets a tough hold but then goes on to break Wawrinka! He will now serve to play Rafael Nadal in the semi-final.
22:21 (IST)
Rafael Nadal beats Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 to reach semi-final!
Rafa Nadal drops just five games against Kei Nishikori to reach his 12th Roland Garros semi-final! Nishikori was always the underdog going into this clash more so because of the amount of time he had spent on court before the quarter-finals. Nadal made short work of the Japanese's challenge and will now await the winner of the all-Swiss clash between eternal rival Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.
22:15 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 4-3*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 3-5*
A slow start to the match after the rain delay. Both players look a bit rusty and play a couple of errors. Wawrinka gets the hold to 30.
Nishikori holds his serve but that's just delaying the inevitable, to be honest. Nadal will now serve for the match.
22:12 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *3-3; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, *2-5
Nadal picks up from where he left off as he runs through his service game to hold to love and be one game away from a semi-final spot.
22:11 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *3-3; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 2-4*
Both sets of players are out warming up on the courts after that hour-long rain delay. Nadal was on the brink of victory against Nishikori when play was suspended while Wawrinka and Federer were locked 3-3 in the fourth set with Federer up two sets to one in an intriguing match.
Nadal will resume play at Philippe Chatrier while Wawrinka will start at Suzanne Lenglen.
22:04 (IST)
Play to resume after rain delay
Wow. Just an hour ago, dark clouds had been swarming over Stade Roland Garros and it looked like rain would wash out play for the day. However, now the sun is out and shining brightly over Court Philippe Chatrier as Kei Nishikori and Rafael Nadal come out to play. We're still waiting for Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka at Court Suzanne Lenglen.
21:50 (IST)
Play suspended in both quarter-finals
21:21 (IST)
Play suspended in both quarter-finals
And now our watch begins. We'll be back when the rain subsides.
21:03 (IST)
Play suspended in both quarter-finals
It is unlikely that the rains will subside in an hour. And now our watch begins.
21:01 (IST)
Play suspended in both quarter-finals: Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *3-3; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 2-4*
Drop shots and sliding galore as Federer takes a 30-15 lead. A deep service winner gets him to 40-15 but he follows it up with a weak drop shot which lands on the net. He finally gets the hold with a sublime backhand crosscourt winner. After the game, Wawrinka walks up to Federer to ask the play to be suspended with thunderclouds swarming in the background. The duo talks to the match referee and play is finally suspended.
Nadal, meanwhile, is racing against time as he looks to wrap the match up before the rain comes in. He takes a 4-2 lead before the match referee steps to suspend play. Nadal is unhappy given he is just two games away from winning the match and makes his frustrations clear.
20:52 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 3-2*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 1-3*
Wawrinka has not been able to maintain consistency in the third set so far. A sublime winner is followed by a lazy forehand as he gifts Federer a break-point opportunity. However, he somehow still manages to claw his was back into the game with some well-constructed points. He shows off his athleticism reaching a Federer drop shot and returning the ball beyond Federer's reach.
Over in the other quarter-final, Nadal breaks Nishikori to go 3-1 up.
20:44 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *2-2; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 1-1*
Federer holds to love. He's looking in good touch now.
20:42 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 2-1*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 1-1*
A couple of unforced errors from Wawrinka gives Federer a double break-point. Wawrinka saves the first with a service winner and gets to deuce with a forehand winner. Federer gets another break point but squanders it with a backhand hit long. At deuce no 2, Federer goes inside out and plays a sublime forehand winner. Wawrinka then produces a ridiculous backhand winner just lands right at the edge of the out line and then gets the hold with a good service winner.
With Nadal looking to wrap the match as soon as possible, Nishikori is pegged back in the second game itself but he soldiers on to get his hold.
20:35 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *1-1; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, *0-1
Federer comes up with a love-hold to win the second game. Easy as you like it.
Over at Philippe Chatrier, Kei Nishikori squanders four break points to let Nadal escape with a hold.
20:31 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 1-0*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 0-0*
Wawrinka opens the fourth set with an easy hold to 15.
20:30 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *0-0; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 0-0*
Take a look at the stats from that marathon third set!