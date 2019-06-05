French Open Quarters 2019, Match Highlights: Marketa Vondrousova wins; Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal through to semis

Play suspended in both quarter-finals: Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *3-3; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 2-4*

Drop shots and sliding galore as Federer takes a 30-15 lead. A deep service winner gets him to 40-15 but he follows it up with a weak drop shot which lands on the net. He finally gets the hold with a sublime backhand crosscourt winner. After the game, Wawrinka walks up to Federer to ask the play to be suspended with thunderclouds swarming in the background. The duo talks to the match referee and play is finally suspended.

Nadal, meanwhile, is racing against time as he looks to wrap the match up before the rain comes in. He takes a 4-2 lead before the match referee steps to suspend play. Nadal is unhappy given he is just two games away from winning the match and makes his frustrations clear.