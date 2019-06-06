French Open Quarters 2019, LIVE Tennis Score: Simona Halep takes on Amanda Anisimova; Madison keys faces Ash Barty

The second full-day washout at the French Open since 2000 made a mess of the schedule Wednesday and raised the possibility that the Grand Slam tournament will not finish on time.
Tournament director Guy Forget said there is a chance that the women's singles final could be delayed from Saturday to Sunday.
"It's not what we hope," Forget said, "but if we have no other choice, then that's what we will do."
Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam site without a covered court; a retractable roof is expected to be added to the main stadium before next year's tournament at the facility in western Paris.
As things stand now, with the last two women's quarter-finals — defending champion Simona Halep of Romania vs 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the US, and No 8 Ash Barty of Australia vs No 14 Madison Keys of the US — moved from Wednesday to Thursday, whoever emerges from that half of the draw could end up playing on three consecutive days.
The semi-finals that were supposed to be Thursday are now scheduled for Friday. But, as Forget noted, while Thursday's forecast looks OK, Friday's calls for more showers.
"Friday," he said, "is kind of complicated."
That would mean the women's semi-finals could end up on Saturday.
Also moved from Wednesday to Thursday were the last two men's quarter-finals: No 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who is attempting to win a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title, against No 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany, and No 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria vs. No 10 Karen Khachanov of Russia.
Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 15:15:40 IST
15:15 (IST)
Madison Keys vs Ashleigh Barty
Australia's Barty is the only player left in the women's draw to have made the quarter-finals at the season's two opening Slams.
The 23-year-old made the last eight in Paris for the first time by seeing off Sofia Kenin who had stunned Serena Williams in the third round.
Barty has been in rich form in 2019, winning the biggest title of her career in Miami.
On Wednesday, she faces Keys, a semi-finalist in the French Open in 2018 and one of three American women to have reached the quarter-finals this year.
Barty defeated Keys in the Fed Cup this year but the American came out on top at Roland Garros in the first round in 2017.
Wednesday's tie will be a match of two of the tournament's big servers.
Barty has fired 26 aces to Keys' 21.
Keys also boasts the fastest serve of the tournament so far at 191km/h (118.7mph) in her second-round win over Priscilla Hon.
The 24-year-old knocked out Katerina Siniakova, the conqueror of top seed Naomi Osaka, in the last 16.
Head to head: Keys 1-1 Barty
15:03 (IST)
Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova
Anisimova's road to QF
1st round: beat Tan 6-3, 6-1
2nd round: beat Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2
3rd round: beat Begu 7-6 (6), 6-4
4th round: beat Bolsova Zadoinov 6-3, 6-0
15:03 (IST)
Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova
Halep's road to QF
1st round: beat Tomljanovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
2nd round: beat Linette 6-4,5-7, 6-3
3rd round: beat Tsurenko 6-2, 6-1
4th round: beat Swiatek 6-1, 6-0
15:02 (IST)
Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova
Halep, who sealed her furst Grand Slam trophy in Paris last year, began her defence sluggishly but has looked unstoppable in the last two rounds playing near flawless tennis.
The Romanian’s relaxed approach at Roland Garros has worked wonders for her confidence but a tricky quarter-final opponent awaits in the form of a fearless Anisimova, who is 10 years younger than her.
Anisimova showed glimpses of her quality on the big stage en route to the Australian Open fourth round this year and will go in search of her biggest career win against Halep.
The teenager, who claimed her first WTA title in Bogota earlier this year, has not dropped a set en route to the last eight in Paris.
Head to head: This will be their first meeting.
15:00 (IST)
French Open quarter-finals LIVE!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2019 French Open quarter-finals!
After rain washed out yesterday's play, we will hopefully have a full day of tennis today. The weather forecast in Paris is cloudy with a chance of light rain whic means there would be some stoppages in play.