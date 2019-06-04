French Open Quarters 2019, LIVE Tennis Score: Quarter-final matches halted due to inclement weather

Tennis fans are in for some exciting matches with the French Open quarter-finals set to kick-off in Paris on Tuesday.
While Stanislas Wawrinka and Roger Federer lock horns in an all-Swiss affair, Kei Nishikori will look to go one step further when he faces ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal. This will be Nishikori’s third Quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros, and he is yet to go beyond this stage in Paris.
The Japanese player had previously reached the last-eight in 2015 and 2017.
The other four quarter-finalists are Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov. The Russian Khachanov is making his first-ever quarter-final appearance.
In the women’s singles quarter-finals, USA’s Sloane Stephens take on Great Britain’s Johanna Konta, whereas Markéta Vondrousova of Czech Republic meets Petra Martic of Croatia.
22:04 (IST)
Play to resume after rain delay
Wow. Just an hour ago, dark clouds had been swarming over Stade Roland Garros and it looked like rain would wash out play for the day. However, now the sun is out and shining brightly over Court Philippe Chatrier as Kei Nishikori and Rafael Nadal come out to play. We're still waiting for Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka at Court Suzanne Lenglen.
21:50 (IST)
Play suspended in both quarter-finals
21:21 (IST)
Play suspended in both quarter-finals
And now our watch begins. We'll be back when the rain subsides.
21:03 (IST)
Play suspended in both quarter-finals
It is unlikely that the rains will subside in an hour. And now our watch begins.
21:01 (IST)
Play suspended in both quarter-finals: Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *3-3; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 2-4*
Drop shots and sliding galore as Federer takes a 30-15 lead. A deep service winner gets him to 40-15 but he follows it up with a weak drop shot which lands on the net. He finally gets the hold with a sublime backhand crosscourt winner. After the game, Wawrinka walks up to Federer to ask the play to be suspended with thunderclouds swarming in the background. The duo talks to the match referee and play is finally suspended.
Nadal, meanwhile, is racing against time as he looks to wrap the match up before the rain comes in. He takes a 4-2 lead before the match referee steps to suspend play. Nadal is unhappy given he is just two games away from winning the match and makes his frustrations clear.
20:52 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 3-2*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 1-3*
Wawrinka has not been able to maintain consistency in the third set so far. A sublime winner is followed by a lazy forehand as he gifts Federer a break-point opportunity. However, he somehow still manages to claw his was back into the game with some well-constructed points. He shows off his athleticism reaching a Federer drop shot and returning the ball beyond Federer's reach.
Over in the other quarter-final, Nadal breaks Nishikori to go 3-1 up.
20:44 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *2-2; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 1-1*
Federer holds to love. He's looking in good touch now.
20:42 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 2-1*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 1-1*
A couple of unforced errors from Wawrinka gives Federer a double break-point. Wawrinka saves the first with a service winner and gets to deuce with a forehand winner. Federer gets another break point but squanders it with a backhand hit long. At deuce no 2, Federer goes inside out and plays a sublime forehand winner. Wawrinka then produces a ridiculous backhand winner just lands right at the edge of the out line and then gets the hold with a good service winner.
With Nadal looking to wrap the match as soon as possible, Nishikori is pegged back in the second game itself but he soldiers on to get his hold.
20:35 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *1-1; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, *0-1
Federer comes up with a love-hold to win the second game. Easy as you like it.
Over at Philippe Chatrier, Kei Nishikori squanders four break points to let Nadal escape with a hold.
20:31 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 1-0*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 0-0*
Wawrinka opens the fourth game with an easy hold to 15.
20:30 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *0-0; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 0-0*
Take a look at the stats from that marathon third set!
20:28 (IST)
Roger Federer wins the third set 7-6 (5) against Stan Wawrinka!
That was one hell of a set from the Swiss duo! After an hour and four minutes, Roger Federer finally comes out on top in a topsy-turvy third set! He was staring at a 1-2 trail but he doubled down on his defence and waited for the odd Wawrinka mistake to happen to get the set in the tie-breaker. He shifted into second gear to quickly get the crucial mini-breaks before serving out the set.
20:24 (IST)
Rafael Nadal wins the second set 6-1 against Kei Nishikori!
Nadal has hardly broken a sweat as he takes a 2-0 lead against Nishikori. He is pummeling the Japanese out of Roland Garros at the moment.
20:22 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-6 (1-5); Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, *1-5
Federer with some outrageous tennis to get the first break in the tie-breaker! He plays a good return and rushes to the net. Wawrinka replies with what was destined to be a crushing forehand winner down the line only for Federer to show cat-like defence to get a winner over the net. He holds his serves before breaking Wawrinka yet again to take a 5-1 lead.
Rafa produces an outrageous running overhead smash to get his hold and move within a game of winning the second set.
20:18 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-6*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-4*
That was a brilliant service game from Wawrinka to force the tie-breaker in the third set. He definitely has the momentum and it'll take nothing less than perfect tennis from Federer to win the third set.
Nadal is running away with the second set as he breaks Nishikori for a 4-1 lead.
20:12 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, *5-6; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, *1-3
In a marathon game, Federer produced two shots which encapsulate his game today. Down a breakpoint, he turns back the clock to get to the end of a Wawrinka drop shot and get to deuce. However, on the next point, he sends an easy smash at the net long. At deuce no 4, he turns to serve and volleying to set his third game point but Wawrinka attacks the Federer backhand to stay in the game. Finally after 10 long minutes, Federer manages to get the hold.
Over in the other match, Nadal breaks Nishikori once again and then consolidates it with the first hold of the second set.
20:02 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 5-5*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, *1-1
Federer gets a bit lucky with his return off Wawrinka's wide serve. However, Stan is quick to get to wide midcourt and send in a forehand winner. Federer attacks Wawrinka's serve and gets a set point but squanders the chance by sending his forehand wide. He gets another chance after Wawrinka is caught in no man's land after his backhand slice loops over Stan and lands just inside the line. Wawrinka claws his way back and gets the hold with a clean backhand winner.
Over at Philippe Chatrier, Nadal and Nishikori have exchanged a break each in the second set.
19:55 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, *4-5; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, *0-0
Federer holds in a topsy-turvy game. The GOAT is a game away from taking a 2-1 lead in this pulsating contest.
19:53 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 4-4*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, *0-0
Take a look at the stats from the first set in the Nadal-Nishikori match.
19:52 (IST)
Rafael Nadal win the first set 6-1 against Kei Nishikori!
Easy does it for Nadal! He cruised through that set and even though Nishikori gave his best, he couldn't get past Nadal.
19:51 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 4-4*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-5*
Federer finally breaks! It has been a long time coming and he was helped along the way by an errant Wawrinka. We are back on serve at Court Suzanne Lenglen!
19:48 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, *4-3; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-5*
Nadal breaks Nishikori once again and will now serve to win the first set. It has been a walk in the park for Rafa against an opponent who has spent the most time on court this tournament.
19:46 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, *4-3; Nishikori vs Nadal *1-4
Wawrinka is turning up the heat! He wins the second point with a brilliant backhand winner which he took from above his shoulders. Federer pulls a point back but Wawrinka increases the pressure on Federer's serve and manages to get the first break of the third set.
19:43 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 3-3*; Nishikori vs Nadal *1-4
Wawrinka gets a rare love-hold with a delightful drop shot to catch Federer off-guard.
Nadal, meanwhile, holds to 30 to go 4-1 up.
19:40 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, *2-3; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-3*
Wawrinka looks like he would get another chance to break Federer after he goes 30-0 up. However, Federer wins four points on the trot in convincing fashion to hold and punctuates it with a 'come on' and a fist pump.
19:38 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 2-2*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-3*
Wawrinka starts with a fierce forehand down the line but unfortunately for him, it lands on the wrong side of the line. Federer produces a beautiful backhand winner to take a 30-15 lead. A long backhand makes it 30-30. Stan goes a breakpoint down with a double fault but saves it with a good service winner down the T. Wawrinka gets the hold with a clean crosscourt forehand winner.
Nishikori looks like he finally will get on the scoreboard as he races to a 40-0 lead. However, Nadal claws his way back into the game and gets to breakpoint. However, the Japanese star finds his bearings to win a difficult game.
19:29 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 1-1*; Nishikori vs Nadal *0-3
At 30-15, a net caught goes Federer's way as it helps set up a crunching forehand winner. However, Wawrinka gets the hold.
Nadal consolidates his break with an easy hold.
19:25 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, *0-1; Nishikori vs Nadal 0-2*
A shaky hold from Federer to begin the third set. Thrice he had game points and thrice he squandered them with downright atrocious shots. At the third deuce, Federer pulls out some incredible shots at the net to get a fourth game point and he finally gets the hold with a backhand winner.
Nadal, on the other hand, breaks Nishikori to take a 2-0 lead in the first set.
19:21 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 0-0*; Nishikori vs Nadal *0-1
Federer won more receiving points than Wawrinka but was unable to get the crucial break. Wawrinka, on the other hand, came up top in clutch moments and deservingly won the second set. Here are the stats from the second set.
Meanwhile, Nadal gets the match started at Philippe Chatrier by winning the first game.
19:17 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka wins the second 6-4!
Wawrinka races to a 40-0 lead before sending his forehand long at set point. Federer reduces the deficit with a sublime backhand winner before a wild forehand from Wawrinka gets the score to 40-40. Stan gets his fourth set point and lets out a roar and wins the second set with a crushing forehand.
19:13 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, *5-4
19:12 (IST)
Kei Nishikori vs Rafael Nadal!
Nishikori and Nadal make their way to Court Philippe Chatrier and we're minutes away from the second men's quarter-final! This is how both men made it to the last eight
Nishikori's road to QF
1st round: beat Halys 6-2, 6-3, 6-4
2nd round: beat Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
3rd round: beat Djere 6-4, 7-6(6), 6-3, 4-6, 8-6
4th round: beat Paire 6-2, 7-6 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (8), 7-5
Nadal's road to QF
1st round: beat Hanfmann 6-2, 6-1, 6-3
2nd round: beat Maden 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
3rd round: beat Goffin 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
4th round: beat Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
19:09 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 5-3*
For the first time since the first game of the match, Wawrinka gets a love-hold and he moves a game towards winning the second set.
19:04 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, *4-3
Federer tries to serve and volley on the first point but Wawrinka hits a monster of a forehand down the line to win the point. That, however, is the only point he wins as Federer gets another easy hold.
19:02 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 4-2*
Another long service game from Wawrinka but Federer still unable to break his compatriot's serve.
18:57 (IST)
Johanna Konta beats Sloane Stephens
Konta won 41 of 54 points on her serve against Stephens and lost just one on her serve in the second set. Take a look at the stats from the semi-final.
18:55 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, *3-2
Wawrinka begins with a blistering ace down the T. But he follows it up with his second and third double faults of the match. Federer comes up with a backhand slice to slow the rally and wins the point after Wawrinka hits out. However, he somehow manages to claw his way back into the game, save two breakpoints and get a difficult hold. For all the good tennis he has been playing, Federer is somehow unable to get the break despite having seven chances to do it in this match. The former No 1, though, races to his service game to get another shot at getting a break back.
18:53 (IST)
Johanna Konta beats Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals!
Well how about that! Konta continues her excellent run at Roland Garros and stuns 2018 runner up Sloane Stephens in straight sets! The Briton is through to her first semi-final in Roland Garros and her third in Grand Slams!
18:47 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, *2-1; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, 4-5*
At 40-30, Federer tries to serve and volley to get his hold but Wawrinka comes up with a vicious backhand to win the point. And out of nowhere, Wawrinka gets the first break of the match!
In the other quarter-final, Konta will now serve for the match!
18:43 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 1-1*; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, *3-5
The first signs of fatigue seems to have set in as Wawrinka hits a couple of lazy shots to give Federer his fifth breakpoint opportunity of the match. The former No 1 though fails to convert yet again as Wawrinka escapes with the hold.
Konta pulls out yet another love-hold to get withing a game of booking her place in the semi-final!
18:36 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, *0-1; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, *2-4
Konta is yet to drop a point on her serve in the second set. Stephens has no answers for Konta's attacking brand of tennis today.
Federer, meanwhile, begins the second set with a scrappy hold.
18:33 (IST)
Roger Federer wins the first set 7-6 (4) against Stan Wawrinka!
It was just a matter of time as Federer wraps up the first set in tie-break. He has been in very good touch and has been playing vintage tennis. That marathon match against Tsitsipas has looked like it has taken a toll on Wawrinka's strength as he struggled to attack Federer's serve.
18:29 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer *6-6 (3-4); Stephens vs Konta 1-6, 1-2*
Stan goes on the attack and advances to the net. Federer smashes a backhand straight at Wawrinka's toes and Stan can only hit the net. However, he breaks back on the next serve to get the tie-break back on serve.
18:26 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-6* (2-3); Stephens vs Konta 1-6, 1-2*
Federer pulls out an unbelievable backhand winner which spins away from the stretching Wawrinka. He then gets the mini-break to lead in the tie-break. Glorious tennis from the GOAT!
18:24 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer *6-6; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, *0-2
Federer and Konta both hold to love! Wawrinka is looking tired going into the tie break but he has won four out of the five tie-breaks he has played in Paris this year.
18:21 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-5*; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, 0-1*
Wawrinka commits the first double fault of the match but three Federer backhand errors in a row gives him the hold.
Over at Philippe Chatrier, Konta picks up from where she left off in the first set and gets the break in the very first game in the second set.
18:18 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer *5-5; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, *0-0
Wawrinka nicks two points but Federer eases his way to another good hold.
18:16 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 5-4*; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, *0-0
Wawrinka holds but Federer is chipping away at his compatriot's serve winning a couple of points.
Meanwhile, take a look at the first set stats from the Stephens-Konta clash.
18:14 (IST)
Johanna Konta wins first set 6-1 against Sloane Stephens!
Konta gets three set points as she goes 40-0 up before Stephens puts up fightback and take two points off Konta's serve. In the end, it all comes to nothing as Konta wraps up the game and set in dominant fashion. You did not see that coming after the long service game from Konta at the start of the match.
18:09 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer *4-4; Stephens vs Konta 1-5*
Another love-hold for Federer!
Konta has brought her A-game today as she breaks Stephens yet again to get within a game of clinching the first set!