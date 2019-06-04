French Open Quarters 2019, LIVE Tennis Score: Petra Martic level with Marketa Vondrousova; Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal win

Tennis fans are in for some exciting matches with the French Open quarter-finals set to kick-off in Paris on Tuesday.
While Stanislas Wawrinka and Roger Federer lock horns in an all-Swiss affair, Kei Nishikori will look to go one step further when he faces ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal. This will be Nishikori’s third Quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros, and he is yet to go beyond this stage in Paris.
The Japanese player had previously reached the last-eight in 2015 and 2017.
The other four quarter-finalists are Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov. The Russian Khachanov is making his first-ever quarter-final appearance.
In the women’s singles quarter-finals, USA’s Sloane Stephens take on Great Britain’s Johanna Konta, whereas Markéta Vondrousova of Czech Republic meets Petra Martic of Croatia.
Highlights
Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 to reach semi-final!
Federer misjudges a Wawrinka return to lose the first point. His first double fault sees him trail 15-30. However, he gets back on level terms with a forehand winner before setting up a match point by somehow getting his racquet to protect his body from a Wawrinka missile. Wawrinka gets to deuce and then slams a blistering forehand winner around Federer to get a breakpoint. Federer gets to deuce with a fortunate drop shot and sets up his second match point on the next point. Nerved get to him and he commits another double fault. He gets a third match point with a serve and volley winner before wrapping up the match on the next point to reach his eight Roland Garros semi-final.
Rafael Nadal beats Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 to reach semi-final!
Rafa Nadal drops just five games against Kei Nishikori to reach his 12th Roland Garros semi-final! Nishikori was always the underdog going into this clash more so because of the amount of time he had spent on court before the quarter-finals. Nadal made short work of the Japanese's challenge and will now await the winner of the all-Swiss clash between eternal rival Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.
Roger Federer wins the third set 7-6 (5) against Stan Wawrinka!
That was one hell of a set from the Swiss duo! After an hour and four minutes, Roger Federer finally comes out on top in a topsy-turvy third set! He was staring at a 1-2 trail but he doubled down on his defence and waited for the odd Wawrinka mistake to happen to get the set in the tie-breaker. He shifted into second gear to quickly get the crucial mini-breaks before serving out the set.
Rafael Nadal wins the second set 6-1 against Kei Nishikori!
Nadal has hardly broken a sweat as he takes a 2-0 lead against Nishikori. He is pummeling the Japanese out of Roland Garros at the moment.
Rafael Nadal win the first set 6-1 against Kei Nishikori!
Easy does it for Nadal! He cruised through that set and even though Nishikori gave his best, he couldn't get past Nadal.
Stan Wawrinka wins the second 6-4!
Wawrinka races to a 40-0 lead before sending his forehand long at set point. Federer reduces the deficit with a sublime backhand winner before a wild forehand from Wawrinka gets the score to 40-40. Stan gets his fourth set point and lets out a roar and wins the second set with a crushing forehand.
Johanna Konta beats Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals!
Well how about that! Konta continues her excellent run at Roland Garros and stuns 2018 runner up Sloane Stephens in straight sets! The Briton is through to her first semi-final in Roland Garros and her third in Grand Slams!
Roger Federer wins the first set 7-6 (4) against Stan Wawrinka!
It was just a matter of time as Federer wraps up the first set in tie-break. He has been in very good touch and has been playing vintage tennis. That marathon match against Tsitsipas has looked like it has taken a toll on Wawrinka's strength as he struggled to attack Federer's serve.
Johanna Konta wins first set 6-1 against Sloane Stephens!
Konta gets three set points as she goes 40-0 up before Stephens puts up fightback and take two points off Konta's serve. In the end, it all comes to nothing as Konta wraps up the game and set in dominant fashion. You did not see that coming after the long service game from Konta at the start of the match.
23:36 (IST)
Vondrosouva vs Martic *5-6
So far in this match, Martic has hit some brilliant winners but ends up missing the easiest of them all. With Vondrousova nowhere in the picture, Martic sends her smash from the net wide to allow Vonndrousova back in the game at 30-30. However, she gets back to absolutely nailing her shots and holds to go 6-5 up.
23:32 (IST)
Vondrosouva vs Martic 5-5*
On the backfoot and defending to stay in the rally, Martic pull out an absolute beauty of a forehand passing shot to win the first point. She goes 30-0 up after Vondrousova sends her forehand wide. Vondrousova gets back into the game by winning the next two points before a wide Martic backhand gives her game point. The duo battles out at the net before Vondrousova is finally able to get a volley past Martic's defence.
23:26 (IST)
Vondrosouva vs Martic *4-5
Brilliant defence from Vondrousova as she breaks back to stay in the first set.
23:23 (IST)
Vondrosouva vs Martic 3-5*
What a stunning shot from Vondrousova when down two break points! The teenager whips a vicious forehand winner right on the line, a la Rafa Nadal. Martic, though, gets the break at the second time of asking and she gets within a game of winning the first set.
23:18 (IST)
Vondrosouva vs Martic *3-4
This is turning out to be a very good match. Both players are evenly matched and are playing some pretty good rallies, the last of which Martic wins with a thumping volley at the net to hold her serve.
23:15 (IST)
Vondrosouva vs Martic 3-3*
Two brilliant rallies go Martic's way. At 0-15, the duo play the longest rally of the match which Martic wins after Vondrousova fails to land her backhand in. On the next point, Martic brings out a delicate drop shot which Marketa tries to lob. Martic stretches every sinew in her body to get to it and successfully lands it inside to get a triple break-point. Vondrousova saves one but Martic converts at the second time of asking to break back.
23:08 (IST)
Vondrosouva vs Martic *3-2
Vondroousova clobbers a backhand down the line past a charging Martic on the second point. That was powerful and glorious to watch. At 15-30, Martic plays a drop shot but it has too much flight on it allowing Vondrousova enough time to get to it and reply with another backhand winner. She gets a break-point opportunity after Martic nets her backhand. Martic saves it but then a long forehand gives her opponent another break point opportunity and this time Vondrousova converts to get the first break of the match.
23:03 (IST)
Vondrosouva vs Martic 2-2*
Vondrousova begins her second service game with a double fault. Martic shanks the ball well outside court on the next point and Vondrousova goes on to win three points on the trot to hold her serve.
22:58 (IST)
Vondrosouva vs Martic *1-2
Martic goes 30-0 up before Vondrousova goes on the offensive and takes control of the rallies to get back on level terms. Martic goes on to hold her serve after Vondrousova nets her return.
22:56 (IST)
Vondrosouva vs Martic 1-1*
Both players have started brightly so far with some good rallies being played. Vondrousova gets the hold to love with a simple lob over the stranded Martic.
22:52 (IST)
Vondrosouva vs Martic *0-1
Martic gets underway with a hold to 15 in the first game.
22:50 (IST)
Vondrosouva vs Martic 0-0*
Ready? Play!
22:47 (IST)
Marketa Vondrousova takes on Petra Martic in final quarter-final match of the day
One last match to go in today's quarter-final line-up. 31st seed Petra Martic is up against the unheralded teenager Maketa Vondrousova, who beat 12th seed Anastasi Sevastova in the fourth round to book her place in the last eight. The last time the duo played each other was in the final of the Istanbul Open where Martic beat 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.
22:37 (IST)
Take a look at the stats from the Federer-Wawrinka clash.
22:31 (IST)
22:24 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *4-5
Federer gets a tough hold but then goes on to break Wawrinka! He will now serve to play Rafael Nadal in the semi-final.
22:21 (IST)
22:15 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 4-3*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 3-5*
A slow start to the match after the rain delay. Both players look a bit rusty and play a couple of errors. Wawrinka gets the hold to 30.
Nishikori holds his serve but that's just delaying the inevitable, to be honest. Nadal will now serve for the match.
22:12 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *3-3; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, *2-5
Nadal picks up from where he left off as he runs through his service game to hold to love and be one game away from a semi-final spot.
22:11 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *3-3; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 2-4*
Both sets of players are out warming up on the courts after that hour-long rain delay. Nadal was on the brink of victory against Nishikori when play was suspended while Wawrinka and Federer were locked 3-3 in the fourth set with Federer up two sets to one in an intriguing match.
Nadal will resume play at Philippe Chatrier while Wawrinka will start at Suzanne Lenglen.
22:04 (IST)
Play to resume after rain delay
Wow. Just an hour ago, dark clouds had been swarming over Stade Roland Garros and it looked like rain would wash out play for the day. However, now the sun is out and shining brightly over Court Philippe Chatrier as Kei Nishikori and Rafael Nadal come out to play. We're still waiting for Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka at Court Suzanne Lenglen.
21:50 (IST)
Play suspended in both quarter-finals
21:21 (IST)
21:03 (IST)
21:01 (IST)
Play suspended in both quarter-finals: Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *3-3; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 2-4*
Drop shots and sliding galore as Federer takes a 30-15 lead. A deep service winner gets him to 40-15 but he follows it up with a weak drop shot which lands on the net. He finally gets the hold with a sublime backhand crosscourt winner. After the game, Wawrinka walks up to Federer to ask the play to be suspended with thunderclouds swarming in the background. The duo talks to the match referee and play is finally suspended.
Nadal, meanwhile, is racing against time as he looks to wrap the match up before the rain comes in. He takes a 4-2 lead before the match referee steps to suspend play. Nadal is unhappy given he is just two games away from winning the match and makes his frustrations clear.
20:52 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 3-2*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 1-3*
Wawrinka has not been able to maintain consistency in the third set so far. A sublime winner is followed by a lazy forehand as he gifts Federer a break-point opportunity. However, he somehow still manages to claw his was back into the game with some well-constructed points. He shows off his athleticism reaching a Federer drop shot and returning the ball beyond Federer's reach.
Over in the other quarter-final, Nadal breaks Nishikori to go 3-1 up.
20:44 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *2-2; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 1-1*
Federer holds to love. He's looking in good touch now.
20:42 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 2-1*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 1-1*
A couple of unforced errors from Wawrinka gives Federer a double break-point. Wawrinka saves the first with a service winner and gets to deuce with a forehand winner. Federer gets another break point but squanders it with a backhand hit long. At deuce no 2, Federer goes inside out and plays a sublime forehand winner. Wawrinka then produces a ridiculous backhand winner just lands right at the edge of the out line and then gets the hold with a good service winner.
With Nadal looking to wrap the match as soon as possible, Nishikori is pegged back in the second game itself but he soldiers on to get his hold.
20:35 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *1-1; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, *0-1
Federer comes up with a love-hold to win the second game. Easy as you like it.
Over at Philippe Chatrier, Kei Nishikori squanders four break points to let Nadal escape with a hold.
20:31 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 1-0*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 0-0*
Wawrinka opens the fourth set with an easy hold to 15.
20:30 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, *0-0; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-6, 0-0*
Take a look at the stats from that marathon third set!
20:28 (IST)
Roger Federer wins the third set 7-6 (5) against Stan Wawrinka!
That was one hell of a set from the Swiss duo! After an hour and four minutes, Roger Federer finally comes out on top in a topsy-turvy third set! He was staring at a 1-2 trail but he doubled down on his defence and waited for the odd Wawrinka mistake to happen to get the set in the tie-breaker. He shifted into second gear to quickly get the crucial mini-breaks before serving out the set.
20:24 (IST)
Rafael Nadal wins the second set 6-1 against Kei Nishikori!
Nadal has hardly broken a sweat as he takes a 2-0 lead against Nishikori. He is pummeling the Japanese out of Roland Garros at the moment.
20:22 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-6 (1-5); Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, *1-5
Federer with some outrageous tennis to get the first break in the tie-breaker! He plays a good return and rushes to the net. Wawrinka replies with what was destined to be a crushing forehand winner down the line only for Federer to show cat-like defence to get a winner over the net. He holds his serves before breaking Wawrinka yet again to take a 5-1 lead.
Rafa produces an outrageous running overhead smash to get his hold and move within a game of winning the second set.
20:18 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-6*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, 1-4*
That was a brilliant service game from Wawrinka to force the tie-breaker in the third set. He definitely has the momentum and it'll take nothing less than perfect tennis from Federer to win the third set.
Nadal is running away with the second set as he breaks Nishikori for a 4-1 lead.
20:12 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, *5-6; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, *1-3
In a marathon game, Federer produced two shots which encapsulate his game today. Down a breakpoint, he turns back the clock to get to the end of a Wawrinka drop shot and get to deuce. However, on the next point, he sends an easy smash at the net long. At deuce no 4, he turns to serve and volleying to set his third game point but Wawrinka attacks the Federer backhand to stay in the game. Finally after 10 long minutes, Federer manages to get the hold.
Over in the other match, Nadal breaks Nishikori once again and then consolidates it with the first hold of the second set.
20:02 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 5-5*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, *1-1
Federer gets a bit lucky with his return off Wawrinka's wide serve. However, Stan is quick to get to wide midcourt and send in a forehand winner. Federer attacks Wawrinka's serve and gets a set point but squanders the chance by sending his forehand wide. He gets another chance after Wawrinka is caught in no man's land after his backhand slice loops over Stan and lands just inside the line. Wawrinka claws his way back and gets the hold with a clean backhand winner.
Over at Philippe Chatrier, Nadal and Nishikori have exchanged a break each in the second set.
19:55 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, *4-5; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, *0-0
Federer holds in a topsy-turvy game. The GOAT is a game away from taking a 2-1 lead in this pulsating contest.
19:53 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 4-4*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-6, *0-0
Take a look at the stats from the first set in the Nadal-Nishikori match.
19:52 (IST)
Rafael Nadal win the first set 6-1 against Kei Nishikori!
Easy does it for Nadal! He cruised through that set and even though Nishikori gave his best, he couldn't get past Nadal.
19:51 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 4-4*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-5*
Federer finally breaks! It has been a long time coming and he was helped along the way by an errant Wawrinka. We are back on serve at Court Suzanne Lenglen!
19:48 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, *4-3; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-5*
Nadal breaks Nishikori once again and will now serve to win the first set. It has been a walk in the park for Rafa against an opponent who has spent the most time on court this tournament.
19:46 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, *4-3; Nishikori vs Nadal *1-4
Wawrinka is turning up the heat! He wins the second point with a brilliant backhand winner which he took from above his shoulders. Federer pulls a point back but Wawrinka increases the pressure on Federer's serve and manages to get the first break of the third set.
19:43 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 3-3*; Nishikori vs Nadal *1-4
Wawrinka gets a rare love-hold with a delightful drop shot to catch Federer off-guard.
Nadal, meanwhile, holds to 30 to go 4-1 up.
19:40 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, *2-3; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-3*
Wawrinka looks like he would get another chance to break Federer after he goes 30-0 up. However, Federer wins four points on the trot in convincing fashion to hold and punctuates it with a 'come on' and a fist pump.
19:38 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 2-2*; Nishikori vs Nadal 1-3*
Wawrinka starts with a fierce forehand down the line but unfortunately for him, it lands on the wrong side of the line. Federer produces a beautiful backhand winner to take a 30-15 lead. A long backhand makes it 30-30. Stan goes a breakpoint down with a double fault but saves it with a good service winner down the T. Wawrinka gets the hold with a clean crosscourt forehand winner.
Nishikori looks like he finally will get on the scoreboard as he races to a 40-0 lead. However, Nadal claws his way back into the game and gets to breakpoint. However, the Japanese star finds his bearings to win a difficult game.
19:29 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, 1-1*; Nishikori vs Nadal *0-3
At 30-15, a net caught goes Federer's way as it helps set up a crunching forehand winner. However, Wawrinka gets the hold.
Nadal consolidates his break with an easy hold.
19:25 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 6-4, *0-1; Nishikori vs Nadal 0-2*
A shaky hold from Federer to begin the third set. Thrice he had game points and thrice he squandered them with downright atrocious shots. At the third deuce, Federer pulls out some incredible shots at the net to get a fourth game point and he finally gets the hold with a backhand winner.
Nadal, on the other hand, breaks Nishikori to take a 2-0 lead in the first set.