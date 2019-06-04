French Open Quarters 2019, LIVE Tennis Score: Johanna Konta through to semis, Stan Wawrinka breaks Roger Federer

Tennis fans are in for some exciting matches with the French Open quarter-finals set to kick-off in Paris on Tuesday.
While Stanislas Wawrinka and Roger Federer lock horns in an all-Swiss affair, Kei Nishikori will look to go one step further when he faces ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal. This will be Nishikori’s third Quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros, and he is yet to go beyond this stage in Paris.
The Japanese player had previously reached the last-eight in 2015 and 2017.
The other four quarter-finalists are Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov. The Russian Khachanov is making his first-ever quarter-final appearance.
In the women’s singles quarter-finals, USA’s Sloane Stephens take on Great Britain’s Johanna Konta, whereas Markéta Vondrousova of Czech Republic meets Petra Martic of Croatia.
Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 19:04:08 IST
Highlights
Johanna Konta beats Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals!
Well how about that! Konta continues her excellent run at Roland Garros and stuns 2018 runner up Sloane Stephens in straight sets! The Briton is through to her first semi-final in Roland Garros and her third in Grand Slams!
Roger Federer wins the first set 7-6 (4) against Stan Wawrinka!
It was just a matter of time as Federer wraps up the first set in tie-break. He has been in very good touch and has been playing vintage tennis. That marathon match against Tsitsipas has looked like it has taken a toll on Wawrinka's strength as he struggled to attack Federer's serve.
Johanna Konta wins first set 6-1 against Sloane Stephens!
Konta gets three set points as she goes 40-0 up before Stephens puts up fightback and take two points off Konta's serve. In the end, it all comes to nothing as Konta wraps up the game and set in dominant fashion. You did not see that coming after the long service game from Konta at the start of the match.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:04 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, *4-3
Federer tries to serve and volley on the first point but Wawrinka hits a monster of a forehand down the line to win the point. That, however, is the only point he wins as Federer gets another easy hold.
19:02 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 4-2*
Another long service game from Wawrinka but Federer still unable to break his compatriot's serve.
18:57 (IST)
Johanna Konta beats Sloane Stephens
Konta won 41 of 54 points on her serve against Stephens and lost just one on her serve in the second set. Take a look at the stats from the semi-final.
18:55 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, *3-2
Wawrinka begins with a blistering ace down the T. But he follows it up with his second and third double faults of the match. Federer comes up with a backhand slice to slow the rally and wins the point after Wawrinka hits out. However, he somehow manages to claw his way back into the game, save two breakpoints and get a difficult hold. For all the good tennis he has been playing, Federer is somehow unable to get the break despite having seven chances to do it in this match. The former No 1, though, races to his service game to get another shot at getting a break back.
18:53 (IST)
Johanna Konta beats Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals!
Well how about that! Konta continues her excellent run at Roland Garros and stuns 2018 runner up Sloane Stephens in straight sets! The Briton is through to her first semi-final in Roland Garros and her third in Grand Slams!
18:47 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, *2-1; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, 4-5*
At 40-30, Federer tries to serve and volley to get his hold but Wawrinka comes up with a vicious backhand to win the point. And out of nowhere, Wawrinka gets the first break of the match!
In the other quarter-final, Konta will now serve for the match!
18:43 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, 1-1*; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, *3-5
The first signs of fatigue seems to have set in as Wawrinka hits a couple of lazy shots to give Federer his fifth breakpoint opportunity of the match. The former No 1 though fails to convert yet again as Wawrinka escapes with the hold.
Konta pulls out yet another love-hold to get withing a game of booking her place in the semi-final!
18:36 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-7, *0-1; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, *2-4
Konta is yet to drop a point on her serve in the second set. Stephens has no answers for Konta's attacking brand of tennis today.
Federer, meanwhile, begins the second set with a scrappy hold.
18:33 (IST)
Roger Federer wins the first set 7-6 (4) against Stan Wawrinka!
It was just a matter of time as Federer wraps up the first set in tie-break. He has been in very good touch and has been playing vintage tennis. That marathon match against Tsitsipas has looked like it has taken a toll on Wawrinka's strength as he struggled to attack Federer's serve.
18:29 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer *6-6 (3-4); Stephens vs Konta 1-6, 1-2*
Stan goes on the attack and advances to the net. Federer smashes a backhand straight at Wawrinka's toes and Stan can only hit the net. However, he breaks back on the next serve to get the tie-break back on serve.
18:26 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-6* (2-3); Stephens vs Konta 1-6, 1-2*
Federer pulls out an unbelievable backhand winner which spins away from the stretching Wawrinka. He then gets the mini-break to lead in the tie-break. Glorious tennis from the GOAT!
18:24 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer *6-6; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, *0-2
Federer and Konta both hold to love! Wawrinka is looking tired going into the tie break but he has won four out of the five tie-breaks he has played in Paris this year.
18:21 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 6-5*; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, 0-1*
Wawrinka commits the first double fault of the match but three Federer backhand errors in a row gives him the hold.
Over at Philippe Chatrier, Konta picks up from where she left off in the first set and gets the break in the very first game in the second set.
18:18 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer *5-5; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, *0-0
Wawrinka nicks two points but Federer eases his way to another good hold.
18:16 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 5-4*; Stephens vs Konta 1-6, *0-0
Wawrinka holds but Federer is chipping away at his compatriot's serve winning a couple of points.
Meanwhile, take a look at the first set stats from the Stephens-Konta clash.
18:14 (IST)
Johanna Konta wins first set 6-1 against Sloane Stephens!
Konta gets three set points as she goes 40-0 up before Stephens puts up fightback and take two points off Konta's serve. In the end, it all comes to nothing as Konta wraps up the game and set in dominant fashion. You did not see that coming after the long service game from Konta at the start of the match.
18:09 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer *4-4; Stephens vs Konta 1-5*
Another love-hold for Federer!
Konta has brought her A-game today as she breaks Stephens yet again to get within a game of clinching the first set!
18:08 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 4-3*; Stephens vs Konta *1-4
That Wawrinka back hand though!
18:06 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 4-3*; Stephens vs Konta *1-4
Wawrinka fights back from 0-30 down to level the scores at 30-30 only for Federer to get an opportunity to break with a backhand winner. However, on the next point, he looks to send a flighted backhand over Wawrinka to the corner but ends up overhitting it. He gets another chance to break but Wawrinka wins the point at the net with some gutsy play. He holds in the end but Federer is on the ascendancy.
Jo Konta is on her way to winning the first set after getting a difficult hold. Stephens has a tall task at hand
18:00 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer *3-3; Stephens vs Konta 1-3*
Federer is just running through his service games! He races to a 40-0 lead before Wawrinka wins only his second point on Federer's serve with a sumptuous backhand winner. Federer responds with a backhand winner of his own to level at 3-3.
Out of nowhere, Konta gets the first break of the match against Stephens!
17:55 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 3-2*; Stephens vs Konta *1-2
At 30-15, Federer unleashes a vicious forehand winner and follows it up with a brilliant deep return to get to break point. Wawrinka gets to deuce with a 196 km/hr service winner and manages to hold his serve.
Konta has a very good service game this time around and holds her serve to 15.
17:52 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer *2-2; Stephens vs Konta 1-1*
Federer brings out the tried and tested serve and volley routine to win the fourth game. It has been a quick start by the Swiss duo.
17:49 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 2-1*; Stephens vs Konta *0-1
Wawrinka responds to his compatriot's service game with a love-hold of his own. Konta, meanwhile, has finally been able to clinch her service game.
17:47 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer *1-1
Federer begins with a quick love-hold. Meanwhile over at Phillipe Chatrier, we are still in the first game with Stephens doing well to attack Konta's serve but she is unable to convert her chances. We are currently in third deuce over there as Konta looks to win her service game.
17:44 (IST)
Wawrinka vs Federer 1-0*
Federer gets an early break opportunity but gets too much power on his forehand to squander it. Another long Federer forehand follows and Wawrinka seals the opening game with an ace.
17:39 (IST)
Ready? Play!
We're underway in the first set of quarter-finals in this year's French Open!
17:38 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer; Sloane Stephens vs Johanna Konta
A roar goes around Court Suzanne Lenglen as Stan Wawrinka makes his way to the court. An even bigger roar greets 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer.
Over at Court Philippe Chatrier, Sloane Stephens and Jo Konta are all set to begin their quarter-final clash.
17:35 (IST)
Sloane Stephens vs Johanna Konta
Konta's road to QF
1st round: beat Lottner 6-4, 6-4
2nd round: beat Davis 6-3, 1-6, 6-3
3rd round: beat Kuzmova 6-2, 6-1
4th round: beat Vekic 6-2, 6-4
17:34 (IST)
Sloane Stephens vs Johanna Konta
Stephens' road to QF
1st round: beat Doi 6-3, 7-6 (4)
2nd round: beat Sorribes Tomo 6-1, 7-6 (3)
3rd round: beat Hercog 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
4th round: beat Muguruza 6-4, 6-3
17:32 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer
Federer's road to QF
1st round: beat Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4
2nd round: beat Otte 6-4, 6-3, 6-4
3rd round: beat Rudd 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8)
4th round: beat Mayer 6-2, 6-3, 6-3
17:30 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer
Wawrinka's road to QF
1st round: beat Kovalik 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3
2nd round: beat Garin 6-1, 6-4, 6-0
3rd round: beat Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8)
4th round: beat Tsitsipas 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6
17:12 (IST)
Weather may play spoilsport!
Reports say that rain may play spoilsport today. With neither courts having a roof, that means play will have to be suspended until the clouds clear. Accuweather are also predicting thunderstorms in the area around Stade Roland Garros.
17:05 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer
16:58 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer
This time last year, Wawrinka slipped out of the world's top 250 in the world after a first-round loss in Paris. This time around, Wawrinka has looked like a player reborn. He dispatched Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the third round before overcoming Stefanos Tsitsipas in the best match of the tournament. The Swiss slugged it out over five marathon sets and as Anuradha Santhanam writes, "If this French Open has been Wawrinka's rebirth, then the match against Tsitsipas was his baptism of fire."
16:46 (IST)
Sloane Stephens vs Jo Konta
Stephens has emerged as one of the top contenders for the title at Roland Garros and a second Grand Slam crown, with no major winners or finalists left in her side of the draw.
The 2017 US Open champion has faced Konta twice already in 2019 and will look to avenge defeats in Rome and Brisbane as she bids to improve on her runner-up finish in Paris last year.
Konta snapped a run of four straight first-round defeats to advance in Paris and become the first British woman to reach the French Open quarter-finals since Jo Durie in 1983. The Briton will take confidence from the fact that she has faced and beaten Stephens in both matches they have played this year as she eyes her first Roland Garros semi-final.
16:44 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer
Federer leads Wawrinka 22-3 in the head to head. However, all three of Wawrinka's wins have come on clay including his 2015 win over Federer at French Open quarter-finals. That loss was Federer's last match at the French Open before his comeback to the Parisien clay courts this year. Wawrinka, on the other hand, went on to beat Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic on his way to his only title at Roland Garros in 2015.
16:34 (IST)
French Open 2019 quarter-finals!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live blog of the French Open quarter-finals! We have four blockbuster matches today with defending champion Rafael Nadal playing Kei Nishikori for a place in the last four while former champions Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka battle in the other men's singles quarter-final. With a host of women's top seeds tumbling out in the preceding rounds, 2018 runner up Sloane Stephens is the most high-profile player in action today when she takes on Britain's Jo Konta. In the second last-eight clash, 31st seed Petra Martic takes on the 19-year-old Czech player Markéta Vondroušová. Keep following our live blog for the latest scores and updates!