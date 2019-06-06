French Open Quarters 2019, LIVE Tennis Score: Amanda Anisimova beats Simona Halep to set up Ashleigh Barty clash

The second full-day washout at the French Open since 2000 made a mess of the schedule Wednesday and raised the possibility that the Grand Slam tournament will not finish on time.
Tournament director Guy Forget said there is a chance that the women's singles final could be delayed from Saturday to Sunday.
"It's not what we hope," Forget said, "but if we have no other choice, then that's what we will do."
Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam site without a covered court; a retractable roof is expected to be added to the main stadium before next year's tournament at the facility in western Paris.
As things stand now, with the last two women's quarter-finals — defending champion Simona Halep of Romania vs 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the US, and No 8 Ash Barty of Australia vs No 14 Madison Keys of the US — moved from Wednesday to Thursday, whoever emerges from that half of the draw could end up playing on three consecutive days.
The semi-finals that were supposed to be Thursday are now scheduled for Friday. But, as Forget noted, while Thursday's forecast looks OK, Friday's calls for more showers.
"Friday," he said, "is kind of complicated."
That would mean the women's semi-finals could end up on Saturday.
Also moved from Wednesday to Thursday were the last two men's quarter-finals: No 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who is attempting to win a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title, against No 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany, and No 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria vs. No 10 Karen Khachanov of Russia.
Highlights
Halep vs Anisimova 2-6, *4-5; Keys vs Barty 3-6, *5-5
Nerves of steel from Anisimova to stave off Halep's attack. The Romanian had a break point but Anisimova remained calm to serve her way out of trouble.
Halep vs Anisimova 2-6, 4-4*; Keys vs Barty 3-6, *5-5
What a time to get your first break of the match! Keys is not going down without a fight as she breaks back to stay in the tournament. Barty made it difficult for Keys but the American finally found a way past Barty's rock-solid defence.
Halep vs Anisimova 2-6, 4-4*; Keys vs Barty 3-6, 4-5*
Anisimova wins the fourth point with a powerful backhand-forehand combo and gets a breakpoint opportunity only to hit her backhand long. Top quality defence from Halep and she gets the hold to level the scores 4-4.
Keys holds her serve but Barty now has the chance to serve for the match and a place in the semi-finals.
Halep vs Anisimova 2-6, 3-4; Keys vs Barty 3-6, *3-5
Halep breaks back! The Romanian races to a 40-15 lead before Anisimova reduces the deficit with a precise backhand winner. However, on the next point, she goes for a backhand down the line but somehow hits long. She looks stunned and her body language has changed a bit. Halep, on the other hand, walks quickly to her bench before the changeover.
Halep vs Anisimova 2-6, 2-4*; Keys vs Barty 3-6, 3-4*
A rare backhand unforced error from Anisimova on the second point gives Halep a 30-0 lead. Another Anisimova backhand to the net sees Halep lead 40-15. She misses the chance to get the hold after hitting her backhand long with Anisimova all but giving up on the point. However, she makes no mistake at the second time of asking with a crisp winner to hold her serve.
Barty, meanwhile, breaks Keys once again to take a 4-3 lead and be two games away from her first Roland Garros semi-final.
Halep vs Anisimova 2-6, *1-4; Keys vs Barty 3-6, *3-3
Down 15-30, Anisimova puts her backhand to good use with a deep one which Halep can only return wide. But Halep gets her first break point opportunity of the match thanks to Anisimova's ninth unforced error of the set. She fails to convert but gets another go at it with a clean winner. She squanders it as well but Anisimova provides a third chance by hitting an easy forehand long. She lets out a frustrated shriek as the ball lands out and you think she's starting to finally crack. Think again as she saves it with a blistering service winner and the gets a gamepoint with a stunning backhand winner down the line. Halep defends brilliantly but the teenager seals the hold in the end. This is brilliant tennis from the 17-year-old against a player 10 years her senior.
Halep vs Anisimova 2-6, 1-3*; Keys vs Barty 3-6, 2-1*
Halep wins the first game in nine with a hold to 15. That would give her some confidence.
Halep vs Anisimova 2-6, *0-3; Keys vs Barty 3-6, 2-1*
Anisimova is racing away with the match here! Yet another solid service game from the American. Halep needs to regroup and regroup quickly.
Halep vs Anisimova 2-6, 0-2*; Keys vs Barty 3-6, *1-1
What a match Anisimova is having! She smacks three blistering forehand winner on her way to breaking the defending champion once again! Unreal tennis from the 17-year-old.
Halep vs Anisimova 2-6, *0-1; Keys vs Barty 3-6, 1-0*
Anisimova and Keys begin the second set by holding their serves.
Halep vs Anisimova 2-6, 0-0*; Keys vs Barty 3-6, *0-0
Take a look at the stats from the first set. Anisimova has won 85% of her first serves and has won 50% of the receiving points.
Ashleigh Barty wins the first set 6-3 against Madison Keys!
Barty had to quell a late fightback from Keys there but gets the job done in the end on her serve to win the first set against the American.
Amanda Anisimova wins the first set 6-2 against Simona Halep!
Anisimova has used the drop shot backhand winner play to perfection today with one setting up triple breakpoints for her. Halep wins two points but Anisimova plays another drop shot and smacks in a forehand into the open court to win the first against the defending champion.
Halep vs Anisimova *2-5; Keys vs Barty 3-5*
Anisimova packs a mean punch with her backhand. She races to a 40-15 lead before Halep fights back to get to deuce. Two venomous backhands is all Anisimova needs to end Halep's resistance and take a 5-2 lead.
Halep vs Anisimova 2-4*; Keys vs Barty 3-5*
Breaks in both matches!
Anisimova breaks Halep! The American, who is yet to drop a set, took control of the rallies early on and put her height and long reach to good use getting to Halep's shots and putting pressure on the Romanian.
Barty moves to within a game of winning the first set after breaking Keys.
Halep vs Anisimova *2-3; Keys vs Barty 3-3*
Up against the defending champion, 17-year-old Anisimova is showing no signs of nerves whatsoever. She isn't scared of bringing out the drop shots when required and looks comfortable switching from the backcourt to the frontcourt very quickly. She holds to 15.
15:52 (IST)
Halep vs Anisimova 2-2*; Keys vs Barty *2-3
Halep shows her athleticism by scurrying to get to an Anisimova drop shot and return the ball with a gentle drop shot of her own. But Anismova is on hand to blast a backhand past Halep. Halep puts together a solid service game to make it 2-2.
Barty and Keys are racing through their service games over at Suzanne Lenglen with neither showing any signs of weakness.
Halep vs Anisimova *1-2; Keys vs Barty *1-2
Anisimova sends in a fiery ace on her way to getting a love-hold. It has been a solid start from both players so far, as was expected.
Halep vs Anisimova 1-1*; Keys vs Barty 1-1*
Halep in control of the rallies early on making Anisimova work for her points. The American gets a couple of points but Halep gets the hold.
Keys races through her service game to get on the scoreboard against Barty.
Halep vs Anisimova *0-1; Keys vs Barty *0-1
Anisimova starts strongly to take a 40-15 lead before Halep begins to return well to get to deuce. But Anisimova is able to win the first game of the match.
15:38 (IST)
Halep vs Anisimova 0-0*; Keys vs Barty 0-0*
Ready? Play!
Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova; Madison Keys vs Ashleigh Barty
Some good news for tennis fans
Madison Keys vs Ashleigh Barty
Barty's road to QF
1st round: beat Pegula 6-3, 6-3
2nd round: beat Collins 7-5, 6-1
3rd round: beat Petkovic 6-3, 6-1
4th round: beat Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0
Madison Keys vs Ashleigh Barty
Keys' road to QF
1st round: beat Rodina 6-1, 6-2
2nd round: beat Hon 7-5, 5-7, 6-3
3rd round: beat Blinkova 6-3, 6-7 (5),6-4
4th round: beat Siniakova 6-2, 6-4
Madison Keys vs Ashleigh Barty
Australia's Barty is the only player left in the women's draw to have made the quarter-finals at the season's two opening Slams.
The 23-year-old made the last eight in Paris for the first time by seeing off Sofia Kenin who had stunned Serena Williams in the third round.
Barty has been in rich form in 2019, winning the biggest title of her career in Miami.
On Wednesday, she faces Keys, a semi-finalist in the French Open in 2018 and one of three American women to have reached the quarter-finals this year.
Barty defeated Keys in the Fed Cup this year but the American came out on top at Roland Garros in the first round in 2017.
Wednesday's tie will be a match of two of the tournament's big servers.
Barty has fired 26 aces to Keys' 21.
Keys also boasts the fastest serve of the tournament so far at 191km/h (118.7mph) in her second-round win over Priscilla Hon.
The 24-year-old knocked out Katerina Siniakova, the conqueror of top seed Naomi Osaka, in the last 16.
Head to head: Keys 1-1 Barty
Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova
Anisimova's road to QF
1st round: beat Tan 6-3, 6-1
2nd round: beat Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2
3rd round: beat Begu 7-6 (6), 6-4
4th round: beat Bolsova Zadoinov 6-3, 6-0
Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova
Halep's road to QF
1st round: beat Tomljanovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
2nd round: beat Linette 6-4,5-7, 6-3
3rd round: beat Tsurenko 6-2, 6-1
4th round: beat Swiatek 6-1, 6-0
Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova
Halep, who sealed her furst Grand Slam trophy in Paris last year, began her defence sluggishly but has looked unstoppable in the last two rounds playing near flawless tennis.
The Romanian’s relaxed approach at Roland Garros has worked wonders for her confidence but a tricky quarter-final opponent awaits in the form of a fearless Anisimova, who is 10 years younger than her.
Anisimova showed glimpses of her quality on the big stage en route to the Australian Open fourth round this year and will go in search of her biggest career win against Halep.
The teenager, who claimed her first WTA title in Bogota earlier this year, has not dropped a set en route to the last eight in Paris.
Head to head: This will be their first meeting.
French Open quarter-finals LIVE!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2019 French Open quarter-finals!
After rain washed out yesterday's play, we will hopefully have a full day of tennis today. The weather forecast in Paris is cloudy with a chance of light rain whic means there would be some stoppages in play.