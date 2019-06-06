French Open Quarters 2019, LIVE Tennis Score: Amanda Anisimova beats Simona Halep to set up Ashleigh Barty clash

Madison Keys vs Ashleigh Barty

Australia's Barty is the only player left in the women's draw to have made the quarter-finals at the season's two opening Slams.

The 23-year-old made the last eight in Paris for the first time by seeing off Sofia Kenin who had stunned Serena Williams in the third round.

Barty has been in rich form in 2019, winning the biggest title of her career in Miami.

On Wednesday, she faces Keys, a semi-finalist in the French Open in 2018 and one of three American women to have reached the quarter-finals this year.

Barty defeated Keys in the Fed Cup this year but the American came out on top at Roland Garros in the first round in 2017.

Wednesday's tie will be a match of two of the tournament's big servers.

Barty has fired 26 aces to Keys' 21.

Keys also boasts the fastest serve of the tournament so far at 191km/h (118.7mph) in her second-round win over Priscilla Hon.

The 24-year-old knocked out Katerina Siniakova, the conqueror of top seed Naomi Osaka, in the last 16.

Head to head: Keys 1-1 Barty