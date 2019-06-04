French Open Quarters 2019, LIVE Tennis Score: Roger Federer faces Stan Wawrinka; Sloane Stephens takes on Johanna Konta

Sloane Stephens vs Jo Konta

Stephens has emerged as one of the top contenders for the title at Roland Garros and a second Grand Slam crown, with no major winners or finalists left in her side of the draw.

The 2017 US Open champion has faced Konta twice already in 2019 and will look to avenge defeats in Rome and Brisbane as she bids to improve on her runner-up finish in Paris last year.

Konta snapped a run of four straight first-round defeats to advance in Paris and become the first British woman to reach the French Open quarter-finals since Jo Durie in 1983. The Briton will take confidence from the fact that she has faced and beaten Stephens in both matches they have played this year as she eyes her first Roland Garros semi-final.