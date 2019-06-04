French Open Quarters 2019, LIVE Tennis Score: Roger Federer faces Stan Wawrinka; Sloane Stephens takes on Johanna Konta

Tennis fans are in for some exciting matches with the French Open quarter-finals set to kick-off in Paris on Tuesday.
While Stanislas Wawrinka and Roger Federer lock horns in an all-Swiss affair, Kei Nishikori will look to go one step further when he faces ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal. This will be Nishikori’s third Quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros, and he is yet to go beyond this stage in Paris.
The Japanese player had previously reached the last-eight in 2015 and 2017.
The other four quarter-finalists are Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov. The Russian Khachanov is making his first-ever quarter-final appearance.
In the women’s singles quarter-finals, USA’s Sloane Stephens take on Great Britain’s Johanna Konta, whereas Markéta Vondrousova of Czech Republic meets Petra Martic of Croatia.
Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 17:12:48 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:12 (IST)
Weather may play spoilsport!
Reports say that rain may play spoilsport today. With neither courts having a roof, that means play will have to be suspended until the clouds clear. Accuweather are also predicting thunderstorms in the area around Stade Roland Garros.
17:05 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer
16:58 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer
This time last year, Wawrinka slipped out of the world's top 250 in the world after a first-round loss in Paris. This time around, Wawrinka has looked like a player reborn. He dispatched Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the third round before overcoming Stefanos Tsitsipas in the best match of the tournament. The Swiss slugged it out over five marathon sets and as Anuradha Santhanam writes, "If this French Open has been Wawrinka's rebirth, then the match against Tsitsipas was his baptism of fire."
16:46 (IST)
Sloane Stephens vs Jo Konta
Stephens has emerged as one of the top contenders for the title at Roland Garros and a second Grand Slam crown, with no major winners or finalists left in her side of the draw.
The 2017 US Open champion has faced Konta twice already in 2019 and will look to avenge defeats in Rome and Brisbane as she bids to improve on her runner-up finish in Paris last year.
Konta snapped a run of four straight first-round defeats to advance in Paris and become the first British woman to reach the French Open quarter-finals since Jo Durie in 1983. The Briton will take confidence from the fact that she has faced and beaten Stephens in both matches they have played this year as she eyes her first Roland Garros semi-final.
16:44 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer
Federer leads Wawrinka 22-3 in the head to head. However, all three of Wawrinka's wins have come on clay including his 2015 win over Federer at French Open quarter-finals. That loss was Federer's last match at the French Open before his comeback to the Parisien clay courts this year. Wawrinka, on the other hand, went on to beat Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic on his way to his only title at Roland Garros in 2015.
16:34 (IST)
French Open 2019 quarter-finals!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live blog of the French Open quarter-finals! We have four blockbuster matches today with defending champion Rafael Nadal playing Kei Nishikori for a place in the last four while former champions Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka battle in the other men's singles quarter-final. With a host of women's top seeds tumbling out in the preceding rounds, 2018 runner up Sloane Stephens is the most high-profile player in action today when she takes on Britain's Jo Konta. In the second last-eight clash, 31st seed Petra Martic takes on the 19-year-old Czech player Markéta Vondroušová. Keep following our live blog for the latest scores and updates!