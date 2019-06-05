French Open Quarter finals 2019 LIVE Streaming: when and where to watch score online

The second full-day washout at the French Open since 2000 made a mess of the schedule Wednesday and raised the possibility that the Grand Slam tournament will not finish on time.

Tournament director Guy Forget said there is a chance that the women's singles final could be delayed from Saturday to Sunday.

"It's not what we hope," Forget said, "but if we have no other choice, then that's what we will do."

Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam site without a covered court; a retractable roof is expected to be added to the main stadium before next year's tournament at the facility in western Paris.

As things stand now, with the last two women's quarter-finals — defending champion Simona Halep of Romania vs 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the US, and No 8 Ash Barty of Australia vs No 14 Madison Keys of the US — moved from Wednesday to Thursday, whoever emerges from that half of the draw could end up playing on three consecutive days.

The semi-finals that were supposed to be Thursday are now scheduled for Friday. But, as Forget noted, while Thursday's forecast looks OK, Friday's calls for more showers.

"Friday," he said, "is kind of complicated."

That would mean the women's semi-finals could end up on Saturday.

Also moved from Wednesday to Thursday were the last two men's quarter-finals: No 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who is attempting to win a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title, against No 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany, and No 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria vs. No 10 Karen Khachanov of Russia.

When will the French Open quarter-finals take place?

The French Open quarter-finals will take place on 6 June, 2019.

Where will the French Open quarter-finals be played?

The French Open quarter-finals will be played at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France.

What time do the French Open quarter-finals begin?

The French Open quarter-finals will begin at 3.30 pm IST, with Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys vs Ashleigh Barty kicking off proceedings.

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open quarter-finals?

The match will be telecast on the Star Network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score as well as periodic updates on Firstpost.com.