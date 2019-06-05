French Open Quarter finals 2019 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch score online

Novak Djokovic is into his record 10th consecutive French Open quarter-final, something not even the 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal has managed to do.

And Djokovic is yet to be challenged at all this year at Roland Garros. Not only hasn't he lost a set — he's only twice ceded as many as four games in a set.

Extending his Grand Slam winning streak to 25 matches and closing in on a fourth championship in a row, Djokovic was dominant yet again in the fourth round Monday, beating 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

It's helped, certainly, that the No 1-ranked Djokovic has not needed to deal with a single seeded foe yet. That will change now: He faces No 5 Alexander Zverev for a spot in the semi-finals.

Zverev reached his second straight quarter-final in Paris by coming back to eliminate No 9 Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Unlike Djokovic, he has not exactly had an easy path to the round of eight: Zverev needed to win two five-setters in addition to going four against Fognini.

Tenth-seeded Karen Khachanov also made it past the round of 16 after beating No 8 Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

For a spot in the semi-finals, Khachanov will face Dominic Thiem, last year's runner-up.

Last year’s runner-up Thiem made light work of Gael Monfils as he ended French presence in the singles draw with a no-nonsense 6-4 6-4 6-2 victory to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday.

In the women's singles, eighth-seeded Australian ace Ashleigh Barty will go up against American Madison Keys, while defending champion Simona Halep faces unseeded teenager Amanda Anisimova.

Anisimova, born in New Jersey and based in Florida, is the youngest US player to get to the round of eight in Paris since Jennifer Capriati in 1993, the youngest from any country since 2006.

Barty made it as far as the fourth round only once in her first 17 Grand Slam appearances; she’s made it to the quarter-finals at each of the past two.

In Keys, she’ll face someone who is in the quarters for the fifth time in the last seven majors, including a runner-up finish at the 2017 US Open and a semi-final showing in Paris a year ago.

Here's all you need to know about watching the French Open matches live.

When and where will be the French Open 2019 quarter-finals be played?

The French Open 2019 quarter-finals will be played from 5.30 pm IST onward on 5 June in Paris in France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

In India, Star Sports hold the broadcast rights for French Open 2019. Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2HD will show the matches in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of the matches?

French Open 2019 can be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from Agencies.