French Open Quarter Finals 2019 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch score online

Tennis fans are in for some exciting matches with the French Open quarter-finals set to kick-off in Paris on Tuesday.

While Stanislsas Wawrinka and Roger Federer lock horns in an all-Swiss affair, Kei Nishikori will look to go one step further when he faces ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal. This will be Nishikori’s third Quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros, and he is yet to go beyond this stage in Paris.

The Japanese player had previously reached the last-eight in 2015 and 2017.

The other four quarter-finalists are Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov. The Russian Khachanov is making his first-ever quarter-final appearance.

In the women’s singles quarterfinals, USA’s Sloane Stephens take on Great Britain’s Johanna Konta, whereas Markéta Vondrousova of Czech Republic meets Petra Martic of Croatia.

Here's all you need to know about watching the French Open matches live.

When and where will be the French Open 2019 be played?

The French Open 2019 will be played from 26 May to 9 June in Paris in France.

Where do I watch the matches live on television?

In India, Star Sports hold the broadcast rights for French Open 2019. Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2HD will show the matches in India. The matches will start at 5.30 pm IST every day.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the matches?

French Open 2019 can be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.