French Open prize fund increases for first time since pandemic
The French Tennis Federation raised the prize money by 6.8 per cent overall compared to three years ago, before the pandemic affected the past two editions.
Paris: French Open prize money is to increase by nearly seven per cent to 43.6 million euros (Rs 350.46 crore approximately) compared to the pre-coronavirus edition of 2019.
The French Tennis Federation said Wednesday that the rise is 6.8 per cent overall compared to three years ago, when the tournament was last held in normal circumstances before the pandemic affected the past two editions.
Prize money for players in the men’s and women’s singles main draw is 1.43 percent higher overall than in 2019, while doubles players will get 6.1 percent more.
Men’s and women’s singles champions receive 2.2 million euros ($2.32 million) each.
This year's French Open begins on May 22.
