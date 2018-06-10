French Open 2018 Day 14, Highlights: Simona Halep claims first Grand Slam; Sloane Stephen's winning streak in final ends

French Open headlines and top quotes on Saturday, the 14th day of the 2018 tournament:

Headlines

- Halep wins women's title with 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Sloane Stephens

- Romanian claims maiden Slam after three finals defeats

- Fights back from set and break down

- US Open champion Stephens loses her first final after winning all six of her previous championship matches.

Who's saying what

"I couldn't breathe in the last game."

— Simona Halep

"It's heavy."

— Halep on her first thoughts on the Roland Garros trophy.

"No matter how hard the adversity that you go through, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and I'm glad she finally got her light."

— Stephens on Halep

"Simonaaaaa! You did it. So happy for you. Enjoy every second. You deserve this moment so much #RG18."

— Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Twitter.

"She's been through so much, kept pushing & stepping up to the plate. Congrats @Simona_Halep , special moment . Big props to @darren_cahill , kept putting the train back on the tracks and kept building a stronger player."

— Top tennis coach Roger Rasheed on Twitter.

"Congratulations, Simona Halep, for your amazing victory at Roland Garros! First Grand Slam of her career came after our champion fought for every ball and didn't give up one moment! Bravo, Simona Halep!"

— Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Facebook.

"For all the haters who said she'll never win a Slam because she's mentally weak, go choke on that."

— German player Andrea Petkovic on Twitter.