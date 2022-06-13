French Open champion Iga Swiatek continues to top WTA rankings; Aryna Sabalenka moves to fifth spot
Swiatek, who won her second successive French Open title earlier this month, has remained the world No 1 since Ashleigh Barty's surprise retirement.
Paris: French Open champion Iga Swiatek remains firmly at the head of the new WTA rankings released on Monday, over 4000 points ahead of number two Anett Kontaveit.
The 21-year-old Pole has held the top spot since the surprise retirement of Australian Ashleigh Barty at the end of March.
The only change in the Top 20 sees Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, beaten in Sunday's final at 's-Hertogenbosch by the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, take fifth place from Maria Sakkari.
Neither Sabalenka nor Alexandrova will be at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam event of the year, as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred from competing following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
No WTA rankings points, however, will be awarded for the event.
WTA rankings as of 13 June, 2022 (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):
1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 8631 pts
2. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4511
3. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4245
4. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4150
5. Aryna Sabalenka 4145 (+1)
6. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4075 (-1)
7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 3678
8. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3255
9. Danielle Collins (USA) 3255
10. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3060
11. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2975
12. Darya Kasatkina 2765
13. Cori Gauff (USA) 2756
14. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2642
15. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2605
16. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2596
17. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2585
18. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2474
19. Victoria Azarenka 2330
20. Simona Halep (ROM) 2196
