French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova to lead Czech team in Billie Jean King Cup finals
The rebranded Fed Cup tournament will be held on indoor hard courts at Prague's O2 Arena on 1-6 November after the Czech capital replaced Budapest as the host city earlier this year.
Prague: Reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova will lead the Czech team at the maiden edition of the Billie Jean King Cup finals next month, the team said on Monday.
The rebranded Fed Cup tournament will be held on indoor hard courts at Prague's O2 Arena on 1-6 November after the Czech capital replaced Budapest as the host city earlier this year.
Krejcikova, the world number five in singles and number one for doubles, will team up with her doubles partner Katerina Siniakova, who is ranked 53rd in singles and second in doubles.
Krejcikova and Siniakova have won three Grand Slam titles — including this year's French Open — as well as the Olympic title at Tokyo.
The Czech team, which won six of the last nine Fed Cup editions, will also comprise 37th-ranked Olympic finalist Marketa Vondrousova and 52nd-ranked Tereza Martincova.
Veteran doubles specialist Lucie Hradecka is the fifth member of the team, which will miss resting two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and world number three Karolina Pliskova, who is getting ready for the WTA Finals later in November.
also read
Tennis: World No 1 Australian Ashleigh Barty withdraws from Indian Wells
Officials gave no reason for Barty's decision to pull out of next month's women's draw which was already suffering from the absence of several top-ranked players, including Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.
Moselle Open: Hubert Hurkacz beats former World No 1 Andy Murray to enter semi-finals
Poland's Hurkacz, who beat Roger Federer on his way to the Wimbledon semi-finals in July, won 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.
Laver Cup: Daniil Medvedev's convincing win puts Team Europe on course for fourth straight title
Medvedev's win over Team World's Shapovalov earned two points and gave the Europeans a whopping 11-1 overall lead heading into Sunday's final matches at the Boston Garden arena. Team Europe need just two more points to be declared the winner.