French Open 2022 women’s singles final live streaming: When and where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff match
Here are all the details on how you can watch the French Open 2022 women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.
Coco Gauff, an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23, will participate in her first Grand Slam final against 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who is ranked No. 1 and has won her past 34 matches and her last five tournaments.
If Swiatek beats Gauff, she will equal a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000 for the longest unbeaten streak this century. Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami. Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, is the only Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles trophy.
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has reached his 14th French Open final after Alexander Zverev retired due to injury in the second set of the semi-finals. Nadal was leading 7-6(8), 6-6 when Zverev retired. Nadal will face Casper Ruud in the final. Rudd defeated Marin Cilic in the other semi-finals.
Here are all the details on how you can watch the women's singles final:
When will the French Open 2022 match commence?
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will clash at 6.30 pm IST to clinch the French Open 2022 women's singles title.
Where will the French Open 2022 women's singles final match be played?
The French Open 2022 women's singles final will be played today (4 June) at the Philippe Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros in Paris.
Where can you watch the match?
The French Open 2022 women’s singles final match will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. You can also follow the match live on our blog at firstpost.com.
With AP inputs
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
French Open 2022: Surprise stars out to stop Iga Swiatek’s rousing run in the semis
Swiatek's competition at Roland Garros now? Teenage star Coco Gauff, late bloomer Martina Trevisan and resurgent artist Daria Kasatkina, all three set for a semi-final debut.
French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek grew up a 'fighter' on Warsaw's tennis courts, says her first coach Artur Szostaczko
"She was a fighter... I knew that if it went to a super tiebreak, there was no need to worry — Iga wouldn't crack under the pressure," said Artur Szostaczko, her first coach.
French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek takes on Zheng Qinwen for quarters spot; Tsitsipas faces Rune
Swiatek, the Roland Garros champion in 2020, is on a 31-match winning streak and bidding to reach the last eight for a third straight year.