Here are all the details on how you can watch the French Open 2022 women’s singles final between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

Coco Gauff, an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23, will participate in her first Grand Slam final against 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who is ranked No. 1 and has won her past 34 matches and her last five tournaments.

If Swiatek beats Gauff, she will equal a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000 for the longest unbeaten streak this century. Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami. Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, is the only Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles trophy.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has reached his 14th French Open final after Alexander Zverev retired due to injury in the second set of the semi-finals. Nadal was leading 7-6(8), 6-6 when Zverev retired. Nadal will face Casper Ruud in the final. Rudd defeated Marin Cilic in the other semi-finals.

Here are all the details on how you can watch the women's singles final:

When will the French Open 2022 match commence?

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will clash at 6.30 pm IST to clinch the French Open 2022 women's singles title.

Where will the French Open 2022 women's singles final match be played?

The French Open 2022 women's singles final will be played today (4 June) at the Philippe Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Where can you watch the match?

The French Open 2022 women’s singles final match will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. You can also follow the match live on our blog at firstpost.com.

With AP inputs

