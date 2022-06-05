The Spaniard’s first triumph in Paris came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal.

Rafael Nadal pulled away to beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final on Sunday for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, adding to two records he already owned.

Nadal’s victory came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament.

Ruud led 3-1 in the second set, a deficit that spurred Nadal to raise his level — he took the last 11 games.

The Spaniard’s first triumph in Paris came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal.

He now is two ahead of rivals Roger Federer, who hasn’t played in almost a year after a series of knee operations, and Novak Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open in January because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and lost to Nadal at Roland Garros.

Twitterati were ecstatic after Nadal's historic feat. Here's how they reacted:

FOURTEEN!!!!!!! #Rolandgarros take a bow @RafaelNadal .. what an incredible champion and ambassador to our amazing sport 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 5, 2022

To go out there and win a record 14th @rolandgarros & 22nd Grand Slam at the age of 36 is an incredible achievement. Congratulations @RafaelNadal! 🏆🎾 pic.twitter.com/MAxsEklfFQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 5, 2022

Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors. A flawless performance caps off a grueling fortnight. I hope you get some rest now, half way to the Slam! 🚀 https://t.co/XXxj0uhjWU — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 5, 2022

@RafaelNadal is truly the greatest competitor and champion i have ever seen. 22 grand slams! 14, 14 @rolandgarros titles!!!!! I just can’t believe what i am witnessing with this man! It’s insane! And he does it with such class…..what a role model! — Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) June 5, 2022

14th #RolandGarros title done✅ Most Grand Slam titles [men's singles] 22: Rafael NADAL 20: Novak Djokovic 20: Roger Federer#3Sports pic.twitter.com/A53nij3FrV — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) June 5, 2022

112-3 14🏆’s @rolandgarros Insane #’s!!!!!! @RafaelNadal is an incredible champion, competitor and such a classy person. With all the foot issues, just turned 36, he adds his 22nd Major. Just Wow!!🎉 — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) June 5, 2022

It’s really hard to imagine anyone EVER being like Mr @RafaelNadal …especially on red clay. — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) June 5, 2022

This is how easy he makes it look.

Congratulations on 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam @RafaelNadal 🙌🏼 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/iZylRabdhQ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 5, 2022

With inputs from AP