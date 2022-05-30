French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal quarter-final to be played on Tuesday night
Officials confirmed Monday that the pair's 59th career meeting will be the late match under the lights of Court Philippe Chatrier with the day's other quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev set for the afternoon.
Paris: Rafael Nadal's French Open quarter-final against long-time rival Novak Djokovic will take place in Tuesday's night session at Roland Garros despite the 13-time champion's desire to play in the day.
"I don't like to play on clay during the night, because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and there can be very heavy conditions especially when it's cold," said Nadal last week.
