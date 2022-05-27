Sports

French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic into fourth round for 13th straight year

The top seed cantered to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene, firing nine aces and 30 winners past his 195th-ranked opponent.

Agence France-Presse May 27, 2022 21:28:16 IST
French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic into fourth round for 13th straight year

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium on Friday. AP

Paris: World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic eased into the French Open fourth round for the 13th straight year on Friday.

The top seed cantered to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene, firing nine aces and 30 winners past his 195th-ranked opponent.

Next up for the 35-year-old, who was also French Open champion in 2016, is a match-up with Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, the 15th seed, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam title, has a perfect 6-0 record over Schwartzman including a five-set win in Paris in the third round in 2017.

"I'm always very motivated when I get on the court, with the desire to produce my best level each time. It's not always possible to do it, but today it was very good," said Djokovic.

Djokovic, who is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year over three rounds, is seeded to face 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 27, 2022 21:28:16 IST

TAGS:

also read

French Open 2022: 'They can be quite harsh', Fans draw heat at Roland Garros
Sports

French Open 2022: 'They can be quite harsh', Fans draw heat at Roland Garros

Without a men's champion since 1983 and no women's title winner since 2000, home fans are desperate to push their stars over the line.

French Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz anchors his sinking ship just in time to enter the third round of Roland Garros
Sports

French Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz anchors his sinking ship just in time to enter the third round of Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz's mentally and physically taxing hustle would have taught him some valuable lessons, not in the least that there are no easy victories in Grand Slams.

French Open 2022 men's preview: Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz contenders in top-heavy draw
Sports

French Open 2022 men's preview: Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz contenders in top-heavy draw

French Open 2022: Favourites Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are in the same half of the draw leaving door ajar for the rest.