French Open 2022: Here's how you can watch the Roland Garros men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud.

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will play each other in the French Open men's final. Nadal seeks his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Both would add to records he already owns. At 36, Nadal would be the oldest champion in French Open history.

Ruud is 23 and appearing in his first major final, the first man from Norway to get that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament. The two have never met in an official match but have played many practice sets against each other at Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca because Ruud has been training there for a few years. Ruud considers Nadal his idol and recalls watching the Spaniard's past French Open finals on TV.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek defeated American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to clinch her second French Open title in three years on Saturday. Swiatek has now won 35 consecutive matches, equalling the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000.

When will the French Open 2022 men's singles final match commence?

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will clash at 6.30 pm IST to clinch the French Open 2022 men's singles title.

Where will the French Open 2022 men's singles final match be played?

The French Open 2022 men's singles final will be played today (5 June) at the Philippe Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Where can you watch the French Open 2022 men's singles final match?

The French Open 2022 men’s singles final match will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. You can also follow the match live on our blog at firstpost.com.

