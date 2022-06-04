Quick intro to the two finalists
French Open 2022 women's final live score, updates: Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in title clash
French Open 2022 women's final live match update: Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the Roland Garros final.
Highlights
Women's Final: Swiatek vs Gauff
Coco Gauff is getting ready to face Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's singles final. Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23 and participating in her first Grand Slam title match.
Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who is ranked No 1. She won the 2020 French Open and enters Saturday on a 34-match winning streak.
That is the longest in women's tennis since a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000.
Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami.
Gauff can extend a recent trend at Roland Garros: The past six women's title winners at the clay-court tournament were first-time Grand Slam champions.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Women's Final: Swiatek vs Gauff
Paris: Coco Gauff, an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No 23, will participate in her first Grand Slam final against 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who is ranked No 1 and has won her past 34 matches and her last five tournaments.
If Swiatek beats Gauff, she will equal a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000 for the longest unbeaten streak this century.
Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami.
Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, is the only Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles trophy.
