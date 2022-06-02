French Open 2022 Live Score Updates, Women's semi-finals: Swiatek vs Kasatkina in the first match

French Open Live: Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina in the first women's semi-final followed by Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan at Roland Garros in Paris.

June 02, 2022
French Open 2022 Live Score Updates, Women's semi-finals: Swiatek vs Kasatkina in the first match

French Open 2022 Live: Iga Swiatek takes on Daria Kasatkina in the first women's semi-final at Roland Garros in Paris. AP

June 02, 2022 - 17:47 (IST)

Shibahara/Koolhof win mixed doubles final

Second seeds Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof have won the mixed doubles title by defeating Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Shibahara and Koolhof trailed 5-2 in the first-set tiebreaker before winning the next five points. They dominated the second set, winning 10 straight points at one point en-route to a 4-1 lead.

Shibahara, a native Californian who plays for Japan, served out the match and clinched the championship with an ace. It's the first Grand Slam title for Shibahara and Dutchman Koolhof.

June 02, 2022 - 17:28 (IST)

French Open, Day 11 Order of Play

World No 1 Iga Swiatek faces 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina in the first of the women's semifinal matches scheduled for Day 12 at Roland Garros in Paris. Swiatek is on a 33-match winning streak, the longest on the women’s tour since Serena Williams won 34 straight in 2013. The 21-year-old Polish player won the 2020 French Open. Kasatkina has never reached a final at a Grand Slam tournament.

In the second semi-final, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th.

French Open 2022: American teenager Coco Gauff will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy in the second semi-final on Day 11 at Roland Garros.

The 18-year-old Gauff is seeded 18th at the French Open, where she lost in the quarters a year ago. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th.

The other women’s semifinal, and first on Thursday, features top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland against 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Swiatek has won her past 33 matches, the longest streak on the women's tour since Serena Williams put together a 34-match run in 2013. Swiatek is the only member among the four remaining women who has ever been this far at any Grand Slam tournament. She won the 2020 French Open and then lost in the semis at the Australian Open this January.

(with inputs from AP)

Updated Date: June 02, 2022

