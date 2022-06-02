French Open Live: Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina in the first women's semi-final followed by Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan at Roland Garros in Paris.

In the second semi-final, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek faces 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina in the first of the women's semifinal matches scheduled for Day 12 at Roland Garros in Paris. Swiatek is on a 33-match winning streak, the longest on the women’s tour since Serena Williams won 34 straight in 2013. The 21-year-old Polish player won the 2020 French Open. Kasatkina has never reached a final at a Grand Slam tournament.

Shibahara, a native Californian who plays for Japan, served out the match and clinched the championship with an ace. It's the first Grand Slam title for Shibahara and Dutchman Koolhof.

Shibahara and Koolhof trailed 5-2 in the first-set tiebreaker before winning the next five points. They dominated the second set, winning 10 straight points at one point en-route to a 4-1 lead.

Second seeds Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof have won the mixed doubles title by defeating Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 7-6 (5), 6-2.

(with inputs from AP)

