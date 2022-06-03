French Open 2022 Live: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic comprise the two men's semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Nadal is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Both of those numbers would add to records he already holds. Zverev and Ruud have never won a major tournament. Cilic was the champion at the 2014 US Open

Rafael Nadal will spend his 36th birthday facing No 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the first French Open men’s semi-final on Court Philippe Chatrier. No 20 Marin Cilic will play No. 8 Casper Ruud in the second semi-final. There is rain forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof. It might not be a good thing for Nadal though.

It is raining heavily at Roland Garros which means the roof is closed over Court Philippe Chatrier.

Ujwal Singh and I (Tanuj Lakhina) penned down our thoughts on the two semi-finals today. Neither of us are brave enough to make any sort of predictions. [Read more]

Zverev with two strong forehands to bring the game from 30-0 to 30-30. And then Nadal's back-to-back backhand errors give Zverev the BREAK!

Zverev consolidates the break with a point dropped. Some crushing forehands from Sascha down the line and closes the game out with a cross court winner. Crowd cheers for Rafa at close of the game. The crowd very clear in who they're supporting today

Zverev hits the net on the serve return and Nadal gets on the board. The 13-time champion with his fist clenched in celebration. And he has good reason to as he claws back from 15-30 to hold. Sweat pouring from Rafa and all over after just 15 minutes played.

Zverev holds at 30 and then Nadal at 15 for comfortable serve holds and the first set stays on one break. But Nadal not getting any look in so far.

If Zverev's forehand was on the money earlier, the backhand joins in. Ace and three winners to close the game out with two backhands down the line in the middle. Holds with the help of a forehand winner.

Rafael Nadal will face No 3 seed Alexander Zverev in one French Open men's semi-final. No 20 Marin Cilic will play No 8 Casper Ruud in the second semi-final on Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday.

It is Nadal's 36th birthday. There is rain in the forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof.

It is Nadal's 36th birthday. There is rain in the forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof.

Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor because of chronic pain in his left foot.

The Spaniard known as the King of Clay is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall — both of those numbers would add to records he already holds — and has said repeatedly that he does not know if each match will be his last at the tournament he has dominated for so long.

None of the other three players remaining the men's bracket has participated in a final in Paris. And only Zverev has even been to the semi-final at the clay-court major, losing at that stage a year ago. The 25-year-old German was the runner-up at the 2020 US Open and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Cilic, a 33-year-old from Croatia, won the 2014 US Open and is now one of five active players to get to the final-four at least once at each Grand Slam tournament.

Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who hadn't been past the fourth round at a Slam until now. The men's final is Sunday.

(with inputs from AP)

