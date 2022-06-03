French Open 2022 Live Score Updates, men's semi-finals: Zverev breaks Nadal in first game

French Open 2022 Live: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic comprise the two men's semi-finals at Roland Garros.

FP Sports June 03, 2022 17:49:18 IST
Auto refresh feeds
French Open 2022 Live Score Updates, men's semi-finals: Zverev breaks Nadal in first game

French Open 2022 Live: Rafael Nadal (L) takes on Alexander Zverev (R) in the first men's semi-final. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

June 03, 2022 - 19:03 (IST)

Oof that's just exceptional hitting!

June 03, 2022 - 19:02 (IST)

Nadal* 2-4 Zverev (* denotes next server)

If Zverev's forehand was on the money earlier, the backhand joins in. Ace and three winners to close the game out with two backhands down the line in the middle. Holds with the help of a forehand winner. 

June 03, 2022 - 19:00 (IST)

Nadal 2-3 *Zverev (* denotes next server)

Zverev holds at 30 and then Nadal at 15 for comfortable serve holds and the first set stays on one break. But Nadal not getting any look in so far. 

June 03, 2022 - 18:56 (IST)

1997, 2000 and 2001 French Open champion Gustavo Kuerten, aka Guga, takes his place on Court Philippe Chatrier

June 03, 2022 - 18:52 (IST)

Nadal 1-2 *Zverev (* denotes next server)

Zverev hits the net on the serve return and Nadal gets on the board. The 13-time champion with his fist clenched in celebration. And he has good reason to as he claws back from 15-30 to hold. Sweat pouring from Rafa and all over after just 15 minutes played.

June 03, 2022 - 18:46 (IST)

Nadal* 0-2 Zverev (* denotes next server)

Zverev consolidates the break with a point dropped. Some crushing forehands from Sascha down the line and closes the game out with a cross court winner. Crowd cheers for Rafa at close of the game. The crowd very clear in who they're supporting today

June 03, 2022 - 18:42 (IST)

Nadal 0-1 *Zverev (* denotes next server)

Zverev with two strong forehands to bring the game from 30-0 to 30-30. And then Nadal's back-to-back backhand errors give Zverev the BREAK!

June 03, 2022 - 18:36 (IST)

ALLEZ!

June 03, 2022 - 18:35 (IST)

Preview

Ujwal Singh and I (Tanuj Lakhina) penned down our thoughts on the two semi-finals today. Neither of us are brave enough to make any sort of predictions. [Read more]

June 03, 2022 - 18:32 (IST)

At the coin toss, Zverev chose to receive, Nadal sticking with his side

Load More

French Open 2022 Live, Day 13: Rafael Nadal will face No 3 seed Alexander Zverev in one French Open men’s semi-final. No 20 Marin Cilic will play No 8 Casper Ruud in the second semi-final on Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday.

It is Nadal's 36th birthday. There is rain in the forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof.

Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor because of chronic pain in his left foot.

The Spaniard known as the King of Clay is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall — both of those numbers would add to records he already holds — and has said repeatedly that he does not know if each match will be his last at the tournament he has dominated for so long.

None of the other three players remaining the men's bracket has participated in a final in Paris. And only Zverev has even been to the semi-final at the clay-court major, losing at that stage a year ago. The 25-year-old German was the runner-up at the 2020 US Open and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Cilic, a 33-year-old from Croatia, won the 2014 US Open and is now one of five active players to get to the final-four at least once at each Grand Slam tournament.

Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who hadn't been past the fourth round at a Slam until now. The men's final is Sunday.

(with inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 03, 2022 18:42:43 IST

TAGS:

also read

French Open 2022: 'Give Nadal the keys to Paris'; reactions pour in after Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in QF
Sports

French Open 2022: 'Give Nadal the keys to Paris'; reactions pour in after Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in QF

The epic quarter-final between the two tennis greats was won by Rafael Nadal 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4). The Spaniard is one step closer to his 14th title at Roland Garros.

French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal quarter-final to be played on Tuesday night
Sports

French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal quarter-final to be played on Tuesday night

Officials confirmed Monday that the pair's 59th career meeting will be the late match under the lights of Court Philippe Chatrier with the day's other quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev set for the afternoon.

French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal begin title bids as Iga Swiatek puts streak on line
Sports

French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal begin title bids as Iga Swiatek puts streak on line

Novak Djokovic and 13-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal start their French Open campaigns on a star-studded Monday.