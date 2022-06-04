French Open 2022: Just the start of journey, says coach of 'dynamite' Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek's second French Open title is 'just the beginning of the journey' for the world number one, her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski said Saturday.
Paris: Iga Swiatek's second French Open title is "just the beginning of the journey" for the world number one, her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski said Saturday.
Swiatek brushed aside Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in just 68 minutes in the final at Roland Garros to extend her winning streak to 35 matches, equalling the run of Venus Willams for the best this century.
Swiatek has won six titles now in 2022 and has not lost since Dubai in February.
"This is just the beginning of this journey, we have much more to do and every single tournament just bring us new information," said Wiktorowski.
"We will try to develop other tools. To be honest, we do not count the victories. We live day by day."
Wiktorowski described the excitement of Saturday's win as "10 out of 10", highlighting his player's strengths.
"We were all very very proud. From the very beginning we all decided to focus on her strengths, she's a dynamite on the court. So when you are dynamite on court, you can't play defensively."
