Sports

French Open 2022: Just call me 'Clay-lah', says Leylah Fernandez after reaching last-eight for first time

The 19-year-old has broken serve 23 times over four rounds leading to her rebranded first name by national media

Agence France-Presse May 29, 2022 21:25:12 IST
French Open 2022: Just call me 'Clay-lah', says Leylah Fernandez after reaching last-eight for first time

File image of Leylah Fernandez. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Teenager Leylah Fernandez reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday, revelling in her new nickname of "Clay-lah" in honour of her impressive run at Roland Garros.

Fernandez clinched a tight 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over 2019 semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova of the United States to make the last-eight.

On her way, the 19-year-old has broken serve 23 times over four rounds leading to her rebranded first name by national media.

"I think it's actually pretty amazing that they came up with Clay-lah, because I have no creativity for that. I wouldn't think of that nickname," said 17th-seeded Fernandez, the US Open runner-up last year.

"But my family do use the nickname Leylannie, using my first and middle name, and they put it together, which I always like. I know that I'm doing things right or I'm like being a good kid when they're calling me Leylannie."

Fernandez will face Martina Trevisan of Italy for a place in the semi-finals.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 and  IPL 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 29, 2022 21:25:12 IST

TAGS:

also read

French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek aims 30th successive win for third round spot
Sports

French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek aims 30th successive win for third round spot

The Polish star is the overwhelming favourite to win a second Roland Garros title to add to her 2020 victory

'I finished my way': Tearful Jo-Wilfried Tsonga says farewell at French Open
Sports

'I finished my way': Tearful Jo-Wilfried Tsonga says farewell at French Open

A video tribute of Tsonga's career highlights played inside the stadium as friends, family and fellow players gathered on court for his retirement ceremony.

French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal begin title bids as Iga Swiatek puts streak on line
Sports

French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal begin title bids as Iga Swiatek puts streak on line

Novak Djokovic and 13-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal start their French Open campaigns on a star-studded Monday.