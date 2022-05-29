The 19-year-old has broken serve 23 times over four rounds leading to her rebranded first name by national media

Teenager Leylah Fernandez reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday, revelling in her new nickname of "Clay-lah" in honour of her impressive run at Roland Garros.

Fernandez clinched a tight 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over 2019 semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova of the United States to make the last-eight.

On her way, the 19-year-old has broken serve 23 times over four rounds leading to her rebranded first name by national media.

"I think it's actually pretty amazing that they came up with Clay-lah, because I have no creativity for that. I wouldn't think of that nickname," said 17th-seeded Fernandez, the US Open runner-up last year.

"But my family do use the nickname Leylannie, using my first and middle name, and they put it together, which I always like. I know that I'm doing things right or I'm like being a good kid when they're calling me Leylannie."

Fernandez will face Martina Trevisan of Italy for a place in the semi-finals.

