Paris: Iga Swiatek reached a second French Open final on Thursday with a little help from legendary British rockers Led Zeppelin.

The world number one, the 2020 Roland Garros champion, cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 semi-final victory over Russian Daria Kasatkina and will face US teenager Coco Gauff in Saturday's championship match.

The Pole said her choice of music on her phone as she walked onto Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday was Led Zeppelin despite the band splitting up in 1980, more than 20 years before she was born.

"There are a few bands that I listen to before a match. Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Guns N' Roses, they were always the three that were really kind of perfect for the situation," said the 21-year-old.

"So I use music to kind of have something that's going to get my brain busy and relaxed before the match. But also when I want to be more energetic, it really helps me."

