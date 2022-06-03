After booking the finals berth, Iga Swiatek opened up about how watching Nadal play and his humility off court, after garnering so much success, inspires and motivates her.

Iga Swiatek romped into her second French Open final on Thursday and will face Coco Gauff for the title after the teenager became the youngest Grand Slam finalist since 2004.

World number one Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros champion, cruised to a dominant 6-2, 6-1 semi-final victory over Russian Daria Kasatkina after just 64 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

That extended her unbeaten streak to 34 matches.

Swiatek will equal Venus Williams' record for the longest women's winning run since 2000 if she beats 18-year-old Gauff, who brushed aside Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1, on Saturday.

"I'm so grateful. It's easier to play matches with this kind of support," Swiatek, who won 10 of the last 11 games, said in her on-court interview.

"It's surprising this week how much they're supporting me.

"I try to treat every match in the same way because when I think about how it's the biggest match of the season so far, it stresses me out."

It will be the 21-year-old's second major final, as she looks to win a sixth consecutive WTA title.

Inspired by Nadal, driven by Zeppelin

Her performance and ace strokes may trace their roots back to an earful of Led Zeppelin and watching her idol Rafael Nadal.

After booking the finals berth, Swiatek opened up about how watching Nadal play and his humility off court, after garnering so much success, inspires and motivates her.

“He has inspired me both on-court and off-court. He is a very humble and down-to-earth guy who always says hi. I have seen him from close quarters and some matches on TV, always get to learn so much from him. It is just great to watch him play,” she told the French Open crowd.

"I have seen a few of of matches live. It is not always possible because I was also in tournaments. But when I watched this year's Australian Open final, it was just so overwhelming really. Even I had doubts, because I could see how he was trying to, you know, find solutions and get better during the match and he did. And then he won. So he is a huge inspiration. And not just here, in every court, it's just great to watch him play," she added.

The Polish star has stormed up the rankings this season, moving from world number seven to the summit during her remarkable run. So what's the Led Zeppelin connection?

Swiatek's choice of music on her phone as she walked onto Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday was Led Zeppelin despite the band splitting up in 1980, more than 20 years before she was born.

"There are a few bands that I listen to before a match. Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Guns N' Roses, they were always the three that were really kind of perfect for the situation," said the 21-year-old.

"So I use music to kind of have something that's going to get my brain busy and relaxed before the match. But also when I want to be more energetic, it really helps me."

Swiatek hammered 22 winners past her opponent and she has still lost only one set in the tournament, against Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round.

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.