The epic quarter-final between the two tennis greats was won by Rafael Nadal 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4). The Spaniard is one step closer to his 14th title at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal beat world number 1 Novak Djokovic in an epic quarter-final match at French Open 2022. With this win, Rafael Nadal has advanced through to the semi-finals at the Roland Garros. It was a marathon effort by the Spaniard as he clinched the match with 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory in a game that began Tuesday night and finished well after 1 am on Wednesday in Paris.

The Spaniard was leading the match by a set as well as a double break when Djokovic made a stunning comeback, but Nadal then stamped his authority all over the encounter with a win in the third set. In the fourth set, Djokovic looked strong and Nadal had to save two set points. He then powered to victory in a tie-break that was rather one-sided.

"It has been a very emotional night for me. I'm still playing for nights like today," Nadal stated in his post-match press conference. "But it's just a quarter-final match, no? So I didn't win anything. So I just [need to] give myself a chance to be back on court in two days, play another semi-finals here in Roland Garros. [It] means a lot to me."

Djokovic praised the mental toughness of Nadal in the match and extended his congratulations to the Spaniard and his team. "He showed why he's a great champion," Djokovic said in the press conference, adding that Nadal deserved the victory. "Staying there mentally tough and finishing the match the way he did. Congrats to him and his team. No doubt he deserved it."

This is how the world reacted after this amazing win by Nadal:

With this win, Nadal has ended Novak Djokovic’s title defence and is now just two matches away from extending his win to 14 Roland Garros titles. Also, Nadal recently moved ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach No. 4 in the ATP Live Rankings.

