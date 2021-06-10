Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-4 Tamara Zidansek* (*denotes next server)
Great play from Zidansek! Lovely change up, she goes for a cannon of a forehand winner and connects perfectly. 0-15. Pavlyuchenkova then manages to pull off a really well-placed second serve, and Zidansek's return is long. 15-15. Ace from the Russian. This is some blink and you'll miss it serving. A rare longer rally ends with a mistake from Pavlyuchenkova. Zidansek really pressured her into making the error. Can Pavlyuchenkova steel herself and claim this first set? She puts some pressure on Zidansek with a drop shot, but the Slovenian shows great athleticism to reply to it and then pull off a lovely lob. That was some next level tennis. Zidansek could break here! But she doesn't, she hits a shot long and it's deuce. Zidansek then races to the net to reach a drop shot, and she manages to send it just past the reach of Pavlyuchenkova to get an advantage. Zidansek's court coverage is off the charts, she's racing around full tilt. Zidansek tries to hit a low, flat backhand winner, but it's a bit too low and a bit too flat. We're back on deuce. Zidansek then shows some real aggression, to open up her body and unleash an inside-out forehand winner. Advantage! Wait, she's done it! She's broken back! We're back on serve!