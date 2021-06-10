French Open Live: Live score and updates of the women's singles semi-finals from Roland Garros.

Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open. We focus on the women's singles semi-finals today. Order of play:

Aaaand we're off! Pavlyuchenkova will serve after Zidansek won the toss and chose to receive. An error apiece from either player to begin things, and it's 15-15. Pavlyuchenkova then pulls off a delightful one-two combo with a serve out wide and a cross-court backhand winner. 30-15. The match's first real rally comes on the next point, and Pavlyuchenkova wins it after Zidansek hits a shot wide. Two errors from Pavlyuchenkova now, and we're on deuce. Early pressure from the Slovenian. She gets the advantage with a firmly struck forehand down the line. We're back on deuce now. Pavlyuchenkova misses her first serve. Her second serve isn't great, and Zidansek puts the pressure on her to get advantage again. Pavlyuchenkova then misses another shot, and it's a very, very early break!

Both players are out on the court! It's almost go time!

Great start from Zidansek, can she build on this? She wins the first point after a Pavlyuchenkova return flies into the net. And the second point as well, it's 30-0. Oof, Zidansek is playing some excellent tennis! She absolutely hammers a forehand winner and then wraps up the game in double quick time. It's an early lead for the Slovenian.

Pavlyuchenkova looked very shaky in the first two games, but she replies with some fierce tennis! A hard smash gets her the first point, and then she follows up with three beautiful serves to hold to love.

Zidansek fails to get a forehand over the net on the first point, and it's 0-15. She then completely miscues a backhand and sends it way wide of the court. 0-30. Make that 0-40, it's a firm forehand winner down the line from the Russian. Zidansek fights back with an inch-perfect forehand winner. 15-40. Pavlyuchenkova hits one wide, and then sends a forehand flying long. Great work from Zidansek to claw her way back to deuce. She misses an overhead smash though, and Pavlyuchenkova has advantage. Pavlyuchenkova gets the break! We're back on serve!

Zidansek nails a hell of a backhand winner, an inch to the left and that was wide! Excellent shot from the Slovenian. She lets herself down a little on the next point though, her backhand doesn't have enough height on it, and it bounces off the net and back into her side of the court. 15-15. She then misses another backhand, hitting it wide. If she's landed that one, it was definitely her point, Pavlyuchenkova was not reaching that. Another point for the Russian. 40-15. Zidansek can't return the serve, and Pavlyuchenkova holds!

Zidansek started so brightly, but she's tailed off a bit. She misses a backhand, and it's 0-15. Is she starting to feel the pressure a little. She gets a point back, and then executes a delightful ace! That had some serious width and spin to it, it just kept moving away from Pavlyuchenkova. Zidansek then gets another point with an excellent cross court forehand, before Pavlyuchenkova hits a running forehand wide. It's a hold for the Slovenian!

Great first serve from Pavlyuchenkova, she's up 15-0. Another phenomenal serve, she pushes Zidansek out wide and then absolutely hammers her lofted return down the line for a winner. Great forehand out wide from Zidansek there, she put tremendous topspin on it to take it past her opponent. 15-30. Zidansek pressures Pavlyuchenkova into another error. 30-30. Zidansek hits a return long. These points are just zipping by, there have been no real rallies so far. Another error from Zidansek. Pavlyuchenkova holds.

The forehand really is the key weapon for both players, they're trying to wrest control of the match with it. Zidansek claims the first point and then takes the second with an inventive drop shot. Another point for the Slovenian, she's up 40-0 in this game. Pavlyuchenkova fights back and claws a point back. Zidansek then hits one long, 30-40. Zidansek then tries a slice, but Pavlyuchenkova charges toward the net and forces her opponent to attempt a lob, which goes over the baseline. Deuce! Uh oh, Zidansek slips up and commits a double fault to give Pavlyuchenkova the advantage. Pavlyuchenkova does what she needs to, and gets the break! She'll serve for the first set!

Great play from Zidansek! Lovely change up, she goes for a cannon of a forehand winner and connects perfectly. 0-15. Pavlyuchenkova then manages to pull off a really well-placed second serve, and Zidansek's return is long. 15-15. Ace from the Russian. This is some blink and you'll miss it serving. A rare longer rally ends with a mistake from Pavlyuchenkova. Zidansek really pressured her into making the error. Can Pavlyuchenkova steel herself and claim this first set? She puts some pressure on Zidansek with a drop shot, but the Slovenian shows great athleticism to reply to it and then pull off a lovely lob. That was some next level tennis. Zidansek could break here! But she doesn't, she hits a shot long and it's deuce. Zidansek then races to the net to reach a drop shot, and she manages to send it just past the reach of Pavlyuchenkova to get an advantage. Zidansek's court coverage is off the charts, she's racing around full tilt. Zidansek tries to hit a low, flat backhand winner, but it's a bit too low and a bit too flat. We're back on deuce. Zidansek then shows some real aggression, to open up her body and unleash an inside-out forehand winner. Advantage! Wait, she's done it! She's broken back! We're back on serve!

For the sixth year running, a first-time champion will be crowned at Roland Garros. There were six maiden quarter-finalists out of eight in the previous round and now we have four first-time semi-finalists at Roland Garros for the first time in the Open Era.

One of Maria Sakkari, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Barbora Krejcikova and Tamara Zidansek will lift the trophy on Saturday. But before we get to that stage, they have to get through the last-four which pits Pavlyuchenkova against Zidansek and Krejcikova versus Sakkari.

Sakkari is the highest-ranked player among the four at World No 18, 67 places above Zidansek, the first woman representing Slovenia to make the semi-finals of a Slam.

At 29, Pavlyuchenkova, a junior No 1, is into the semi-finals of a Grand Slam in her 52nd attempt. She accounted for a strong tournament favourite Aryna Sabalenka before sending Victoria Azarenka packing.

Zidansek entered the tournament with a 3-8 Grand Slam record with two first round exits in Paris. She started the tournament by making an announcement win over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Sakkari is not a new name to the WTA Tour and in going deep into a tournament. But this is her first foray beyond the fourth round and it has come in convincing manner. She beat 2020 French Open finalist Sofia Kenin and then defending champion Iga Swiatek. She is the first Greek woman to make the quarters and then semi-finals of a tennis major.

Krejcikova, 2018 French Open doubles champion, is two wins from adding the singles title to her collection. Mentored by legendary late Jana Novotna, Krejcikova hadn't won a Grand Slam singles match before last year's Australian Open. Her run has seen her beat Elina Svitolina, Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff.