Roland Garros winner Novak Djokovic, fresh from his 19th Grand Slam win, consolidated his lead atop the rankings.

Paris: Losing French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas jumped up one place to fourth in the latest ATP rankings released Monday.

The 22-year-old Greek leapfrogged Austrian Dominc Thiem after his efforts in the French capital.

The Serb now stands 1,970 points ahead of Russian Daniil Medvedev, with Spain's Rafael Nadal in third.

ATP rankings as of 14 June:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 points

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,143

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,630

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7,980 (+1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7425 (-1)

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,350

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5,910

8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,065

9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,103

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3,170 (+1)

11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,105 (-1)

12. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,905

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,830

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,780

15. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2,690 (+1)

16. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,568 (-1)

17. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,533 (+3)

18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,473

19. Christian Garin (CHI) 2,440 (+4)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,431 (-3)